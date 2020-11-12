5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices on the Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that is often chosen by players who don't find PUBG Mobile convenient. This is because PUBG Mobile Lite has lesser requirements and is compatible with low-end phones.

RAM plays an important role when it comes to running games on mobile devices. In this article, we share a list of five best games that are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite, which players with 1 GB RAM Android devices can enjoy.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices

These are the five best games similar to PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store:

1. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Image via APKPure.com

Even though this game is primarily a shooting game, the controls are a lot like PUBG Mobile Lite. This title also comes up with new missions with weekly updates.

Players can take part in both offline single-player campaigns and online multiplayer campaigns. There are 20 offline missions, which players will have an exciting time completing them.

You can download the game from here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Advertisement

Image via APKPure.com

This game also belongs to the battle royale genre like PUBG Mobile Lite. It has a good rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store and won't even take up 200 MB of storage space.

Various skins are offered in this title, which can be used by players to customize their characters. The game also provides players with great scopes and guns, which increases the chances of spotting and killing an enemy easily.

You can download the game from here.

3. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via APKPure.com

One of the best aspects of this game is that it can be played offline as well as online. The realistic weapons and vehicles offered by this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players will have to gather weapons and supplies by looting various buildings when they land on the battlefield. Like all other battle royale games, the ultimate goal here will be to survive till the end.

You can download the game from here.

4. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Advertisement

This battle royale title follows the basic rules of PUBG Mobile Lite. In this game, players will have to start looting for weapons and supplies as soon as they land on a 4 km x 4 km map.

Players must always keep an eye out for the Poison Zone while fighting enemies. Also, navigation becomes easy here as there are vehicles that can be used by players to travel from one place to another.

You can download the game from here.

5. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via APKPure.com

This game will be liked by players who are into semi-pixelated cartoonish characters. The arsenal of weapons provided by this title is more than enough for players to kill their enemies.

The shrinking time zone will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. This game has beginner-friendly controls, and the auto-shooting makes it way easier for players to shoot their opponents.

You can download the game from here.