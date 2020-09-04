5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 100 MB

While the Indian government may have banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, amongst other Chinese apps, the love for these battle royale games has not lessened within the gaming industry. In fact, fans of these games have already started looking for alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite.

There are several other games that began as clones of PUBG and can now be considered as good options for mobile gamers. Without further ado, here are the 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite that take less than 100 MB on your mobile.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 100MB

1) Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D (Image credits: Google Play)

A battle royale game that is only 99 MB on Google Play Store, Battle Royale 3D hopes to recreate the BR experience that was made famous by PUBG.

The game follows the same structure in which players are sent to fight and win on a 4km x 4km map. The game itself has easy-to-master controls and has pretty smooth FPS and performance since it’s not resource-intensive.

2) Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter (Image credits: APKPure.com)

With a size of only 75 MB, Battle Royale: FPS Shooter can be run on even phones with very low specifications. If you’re looking for a decent battle royale game without having to upgrade your mobile device, this can definitely be a decent option.

The graphics of the game are a bit cartoonish, making it look more vibrant and fun. The BR gameplay is inspired by PUBG and will not disappoint.

3) Winter Strike Free Firing Battle Royale

Winter Strike (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Another game that has hoped to jump on the battle royale bandwagon, Winter Strike Free Firing Battle Royale is a decent game that has borrowed elements from both PUBG and COD Mobile.

The game has the classic BR match and also has several other multiplayer matches like 5 vs 5 matches, Team Deathmatch, Frontline, Search and Destroy, and much more.

4) Unknown Free Fire Battleground Epic Survival 2020

Unknown Free Fire (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Unknown Free Fire Battleground Epic Survival 2020 has taken multiple elements from PUBG and Free Fire. The game has the classic battle royale gameplay in which players must try and survive on a shrinking map until only one player emerges victorious.

The game has standard graphics that are not too impressive but given the relatively small size and resources of the game, it manages to run properly on any low-end device.

5) Stickman Battle Royale

Stickman Battle Royale (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Stickman Battle Royale takes the concept of BR gameplay and mixes it with the whimsical graphics of stickmen. The game is very simple in terms of graphics, with cartoonish visuals that won’t be a problem for any mobile device.

The battle royale gameplay is inspired by PUBG and can definitely keep you busy for a while. The 2D graphics make sure that the game runs smoothly even on a low-end mobile phone.