5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM phones

PUBG Mobile Lite was famous for being compatible with low-end devices. But due to its unfortunate ban in India, battle royale fans cannot enjoy it anymore.

If you have a low-end phone which has only 2 GB RAM, do not feel that you will be unable to play battle royale titles. Cheer up, as you can enjoy some great titles like PUBG Mobile Lite with friends.

Five similarly great games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM phones

These are some of the best such offerings that you can try out:

1. Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day

Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games that does not require a high-end phone to run. It offers many weapons that you can use to kill enemies with ease.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, it provides you with several vehicles that you can use to navigate around the map. There are three maps in this game, named Kalahari, Purgatory and Bermuda.

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: Uptodown (YouTube)

You can go ahead and download this game as it has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store. This title will run smoothly on low-end smartphones, even without an internet connection!

The gameplay is very similar to that of PUBG Mobile Lite, and if you are a battle royale fan, you will not face any difficulty understanding it. ScarFall will also take up less than 400 MB on your phone!

Download it from here.

3. Survival Heroes – MOBA Battle Royale

Image Credits: Facebook

This game combines traditional MOBA features with the battle royale genre in a great way. If you want to play Survival Heroes, make sure that you have a strong internet connection.

The goal is to survive, just like PUBG Mobile Lite. You will get to face many one-on-one combats, so utilise the weapons offered by this title to kill enemies.

Download it from here.

4. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image Credits: MEmu

Your ultimate goal in this game will be to survive till the end. If you are a PUBG Mobile Lite player, one or two matches are enough to make you feel comfortable with the controls.

There can be up to 125 players in one match, so games in Hopeless Land last longer than the other games in the same genre. The abandoned houses in the battlefield will provide you with the necessary supplies.

Download it from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

This is a childish battle royale game that has cartoonish characters that you can play with. You will have to fight your way to the end and be the last player standing, just like you did in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The sad part of Battlelands Royale is that matches last only for two to three minutes, depending on your survival time. Moreover, you do not even have to worry about storage, as it takes up less than 120 MB of space.

Download it from here.