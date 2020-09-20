The Indian government dealt a severe blow to battle royale fans in India when they banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite recently.

If you are looking for alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite and are worried about the storage space in your mobile phone, here is a list of cool games that are under 200 MB in size and are similar to the lite version of the famous battle royale game.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB

Here are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB:

1. Free Survival: Fire Battlegrounds battle royale

Free survival: fire battlegrounds. Image: Google Play.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game is appreciated for its realistic weapons and good graphics. Free Survival: Fire Battlegrounds offers two popular modes - the story mode and the battle royale mode.

The game can be downloaded for free and can also be played offline. Needless to say, this title is also compatible with low-end devices.

Size: 120 MB

2. Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale. Image: twitter.com.

Battlelands Royale will give you PUBG Mobile Lite and Fortnite vibes. The match length is, however, significantly shorter than that of PUBG Mobile Lite. There can be a total of 32 players in one match.

Size: 111 MB

3. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63. Image: Google Play.

In Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63, the first thing you need to do when you land is scour for supplies, just like you did in PUBG Mobile Lite. The game also offers vehicles which make your navigation around the map smoother.

Size: 99 MB

4. Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale. Image: APKPure.com.

Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale shares the same theme as PUBG Mobile Lite - survival. If you are looking for action-oriented missions, this title offers many tough missions that you will be required to complete.

This 3D FPS game also has many military vehicles that you can use for these missions. The title has been downloaded over 5 million times on Google Play Store.

Size: 89 MB

5. Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game

Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game. Image: Google Play.

The core theme of Fire Squad Battle Royale is survival, so you are bound to be reminded of PUBG Mobile Lite. Make sure that you collect ammunition and supplies as soon as the game starts.

The size of this title would not serve as any kind of inconvenience to you as it is less than 50 MB.

Size: 43 MB