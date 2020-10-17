5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 300 MB on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game that can run smoothly on low-end devices. Players who cannot download PUBG Mobile because of its high system requirements can play its lighter version and continue to enjoy the same BR experience.

There are many similar games that take up less storage space on devices. If you want to download titles like PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play Store, these are the best available under 300 MB.

Best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite for Androids

These are five of the most-suitable similar offerings under 300 MB in the Play Store:

1. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Image Credits: STE Primo

You don’t need to think twice about downloading this title as it has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store. Another great aspect of Free Survival: fire battlegrounds is that it is playable offline.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, your ultimate goal will be to survive till the end. For this, you will be provided with the necessary supplies and weapons to help defend yourself and kill enemies.

Size: 120 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Swag Shooter is an excellent alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite and is compatible with low-end devices. As the name suggests, this battle royale game can be played online as well as offline.

You will get the opportunity to create a personal room to invite friends and then defeat all other players in this battleground shooting title. There are helicopters and trains that you can use to escape to the safe zone.

Size: 168 MB

Download it from here.

3. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image Credits: Google Play

Like all battle royale games, the ultimate goal of Battlefield Royale is to survive till the end. The total number of players in one match is 50, which is a little less than PUBG Mobile Lite.

Advertisement

This title will allow you to change the camera angle with total freedom, which will help spot your enemies quickly. It also has cool gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors!

Size: 182 MB

Download it from here.

4. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image Credits: AnonymousYT (YouTube)

This title is a survival shooter like PUBG Mobile Lite. As soon as you land, make sure to collect as many explosives and supplies as possible, and guns, of course!

Blood Rivals gets appreciated for its realistic graphics and immersive audio, but the controls require improvement. It also features high-speed trains that will ensure you reach the safe zone safely and in style.

Size: 192 MB

Download it from here.

5. Shooting Heroes Legend: FPS Gun Battleground Games

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Advertisement

If you have played Apex Legends before, this game will surely remind you of it. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, it also gets appreciation for its quality of audio and graphics for the size of the game.

Shooting Heroes Legend has a Team Deathmatch mode consisting of eight multiplayer opponents. Make sure that you defend yourself more in these Deathmatches, as the person with the least deaths is awarded the title of ‘Real Hitman’.

Size: 277 MB

Download it from here.