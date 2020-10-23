PUBG Mobile Lite is the younger sibling of PUBG Mobile, that does not require a high-end device to run. The battle-royale game has been downloaded by fans all over the world because of its meagre size and device requirements.

Storage space plays a vital role in deciding what games you can download. So, if you do not have enough space, you can download any of the following games, all of which are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite, from the Google Play Store, as they are all under 500 MB.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB on the Google Play Store

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB that you can download from the Google Play Store:

1. Cover Fire: Online Shooter Game

Apart from being one of the best shooting titles, this game has survival elements like PUBG Mobile Lite. There are many challenging missions in the story mode that you can complete.

Your objective in Cover Fire: Offline Shooter Game would be to simply lead your team to kill terrorists. You can pick your gun of choice from the wide arsenal of weapons provided by the game.

Size: 318 MB

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat comes close to PUBG Mobile Lite, in terms of graphics and gameplay. With over a million downloads, this title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Your ultimate goal will be to survive till the end. This battle-royale game is compatible to both high-end and low-end devices, and can also be played either online or offline.

3. Game of Survival

This is not a battle-royale game, but is clarified in the title, your ultimate goal will be to survive. However, the main difference is that instead of humans, you will have to fight bloodthirsty zombies.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, you will have to hunt for weapons and look for supplies. Don’t think twice about downloading this title, as it has a 4.5 star rating on the Google Play Store.

Size: 345 MB

4. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

This battle-royale game is very similar to PUBG Mobile Lite when it comes to gameplay. The total number of players in a match is significantly more, as instead of 60 players, 125 players will fight for survival.

The controls are also really easy, and the gameplay will not be a problem for you if you have played battle-royale games before. There is also a shrinking zone that you will have to keep a track of.

Size: 346 MB

5. Battlefield Royale – The One

The ultimate goal of Battlefield Royale is to survive till the end, which is pretty obvious as it is a battle-royale game. There can be a total of 50 players in one match, which is a little less than PUBG Mobile Lite.

You can change the camera angle with complete freedom to spot your enemies quickly. Gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors, will make sure that you can eradicate your enemies very easily.

Size: 182 MB

