5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that takes up less storage space than PUBG Mobile. It also receives appreciation for being compatible with both high and low-end devices.

The removal of PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play Store in India left many Indian mobile gamers disappointed. If you are one of them, cheer up, as this list will recommend some worthy alternatives to you.

These are some games similar to PUBG Mobile Lite on Google Play Store

1. Garena Free Fire: BOYAAH Day

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games that have been compared to PUBG Mobile Lite many times because of its gameplay and controls. This title follows the basic rules of a BR game as well.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game also comes up with regular updates. The latest version of Free Fire, the BOOYAH Day update, brought two new guns and a new spawn island.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

If you want to enjoy a battle royale game that can also be played offline, ScarFall should be at the top of your list. The gameplay is like any other BR offering, so you will not face much difficulty playing it.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game is compatible with both high and low-end devices. One of the cool features of this title is that it will give you three chances to respawn, which definitely improves your chances of winning the match.

3. Game of Survival

If you have fun playing zombie-themed games, this is the title that comes pretty close to PUBG Mobile Lite. The significant difference is that instead of people, you will be fighting zombies.

This game is not a battle royale one, but you will have to hunt for weapons and supplies to increase your survival chances. Game of Survival is rated 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, so you can rely on fellow mobile gamers’ opinions and download it without any fears.

4. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

This battle royale game will surely remind you of PUBG Mobile Lite, though the number of people in one match is more than double the latter. The gameplay, however, is quite similar.

If you are used to playing only PUBG Mobile Lite, you might take some time to figure out the controls of Hopeless Land. Also, in this title, you will have to deal with a shrinking time zone as well as a red zone.

5. Battle Teams: FPS Battle is On

Even though this game is not a battle royale one, it has a few similarities with PUBG Mobile Lite. For starters, you can play it via solo mode or with your friends in the duo/squad modes.

Battle Teams also has the necessary equipment with which you can kill enemies. One of the star attractions of the Ultimate Survival mode is that you have to fight during the day and sneak around during the night.

