PUBG Mobile Lite was one of the most played mobile games in India. Unfortunately, it was banned by the Indian government a few months ago due to security reasons.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game which was specifically made for players with low-end devices. So, Indian mobile gamers who are interested to play games like PUBG Mobile, can try out the following games.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite in India

1. Garena Free Fire – New Beginning

Garena Free Fire – New Beginning (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Many Indian players love to play Free Fire, which is a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile Lite.

One of the key features of this game is the availability of unique characters with special abilities that aid players on the virtual battleground. With over 500 million downloads, this game has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image via Pinterest)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, ScarFall: The Royale Combat is also compatible with both low-end and high-end devices.

One of the standout features of this game is that it allows players to respawn up to 3 times. This Indian-made game can also be played without any internet connection.

Download the game from here.

3. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Free Survival: fire battlegrounds (Image via Nice Gamer, YouTube)

Free Survival revolves around shooting and survival, like PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has a collection of realistic weapons which players can use to kill their enemies.

This game has a rating of 4.2 stars and can be played offline and online.

Download the game from here.

4. Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63 (Image via cyberspaceandtime.com)

Players who do not have enough space in their device can opt for Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63 as it takes less than 100 MB of storage space.

This game has all the traditional elements that one would associate with a battle royale title.

Download the game from here.

5. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game (Image via KruGames, YouTube)

Swag Shooter's compatibility with low-end devices makes it a popular choice among Indian players. The game has a good arsenal of weapons which players can use to protect themselves from enemies. It also has good graphics and an immersive soundtrack.

Download the game from here.