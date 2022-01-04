5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for iOS devices (2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite has been among the frontrunners in the mobile Battle Royale genre for quite a long time. The game's launch was intended to provide a lower-end Android variant for the popular PUBG Mobile title.

However, iOS users cannot enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite's BR experience as the game is not available in the App Store. But there are a good many alternatives for PUBG Mobile Lite, which are just as immersive, and in some cases, even more so.

In this article, we list some Battle Royale alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite that are available for iOS.

PUBG Mobile Lite: The battle royale alternatives players should check out in the App Store

1) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire is probably the most popular and efficient shooter game for low-end Android devices. That's why, in the second half of 2021, Garena launched a MAX variant with enhanced graphics.

Free Fire MAX is a more appropriate alternative for PUBG Mobile Lite on iOS devices than the original survival shooter. Users can get their fix of BR action with unique features like abilities, pets, gun skins, and more.

2) PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The reason behind PUBG Mobile Lite's conceptualization was to enable users of low-end Android devices to enjoy the PUBG experience. However, iOS users don't encounter the issues that players on Android face.

Hence, it makes more sense for gamers to download PUBG Mobile to enjoy the same battlefield experience. They can enjoy plenty of additional features as well that are missing in PUBG Mobile Lite.

3) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (Image via SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.)

Final Fantasy is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, with titles spanning five decades, including multiple adaptations across different platforms.

2021 saw the launch of a mobile game titled Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. It served as a prequel to the seventh title of the Final Fantasy series. FFVII The First Soldier offers RPG-like BR gameplay.

It is quite different from PUBG Mobile Lite's tone and provides players with many other features such as monsters, spells, auto-fire mode, and more.

4) Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via Activision)

There are many similarities between the tone and action of COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite's BR modes. However, the former boasts better graphics, gun mechanics, game physics, BR classes, modified weapons, and more.

In addition to the immersive Battle Royale mode, gamers can enjoy the equally engaging FPS MP mode with famous Call of Duty maps such as Shipment.

5) PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State has a futuristic setting (Image via PUBG: New State)

The latest game from the PUBG franchise, PUBG: New State, serves as an upgrade to its predecessors. It provides similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile Lite but with better graphics, more animations, and a futuristic setting enabling players to use gadgets in a BR match.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

