5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices

The entire appeal of PUBG Mobile Lite stemmed from the fact that it could run smoothly on low-end devices, without compromising on the quality of gameplay. However, since the ban on PUBG Mobile Lite, fans of the game have been looking for suitable alternatives to play now that their favorite battle royale game is gone.

One obvious contender was Free Fire, which saw an incredible increase in the number of downloads following the ban. But what are some other alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite that can be played even on low-end devices? Let’s take a look.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices

1) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image credits: Pocket Gamer)

Garena Free Fire was an obvious alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. The game is dedicated to the genre of battle royale, much like PUBG Mobile Lite, and thus presents exciting gameplay that fans of the latter will enjoy.

One of the significant differences in its gameplay is that Free Fire only puts 50 players as opposed to 100, on the map, to fight till death until only one survives. Additionally, Free Fire has a lot of characters with unique skills, a feature that is not a part of PUBG Mobile Lite.

2) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image credits: Medium)

Battlelands Royale is another excellent battle royale game that can be played on low-end devices. It uses simplistic and cartoonish graphics, which makes it significantly less resource-intensive and allows the game to run very well on low-end mobile phones as well.

Additionally, Battlelands Royale has even shorter BR matches than Free Fire, and only pits 32 players against each other. The game follows the same pattern of survival, resource-gathering, looting, and shooting as any PUBG Mobile Lite game, except for a few changes.

3) Bullet League

Bullet League (Image credits: BunnyGaming)

Bullet League is a 2D battle royale game that can prove to be the perfect action-packed alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. Due to its simplistic 2D textures, the game can run without any lags or dips in FPS.

But don’t let the simple graphics fool you, as Bullet League is a vicious game of survival, with a focus on battle royale gameplay but also inclusive of a few other modes.

Lastly, Bullet League has a good collection of weapons, gear, and skins to customize your character and their loadout to win every match.

4) Zooba: Free-for-all

Zooba (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Zooba is a pretty underrated game, which any PUBG Mobile Lite player will immensely enjoy. The game converts zoo animals into characters that can be used by the players to fight against each other.

The game uses simple textures as well as top to down graphic style, which players can quickly get used to. The BR format of the game remains the same, apart from its additions like the ability to upgrade characters as you progress through the levels.

5) Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image credits: Pocket Gamer)

Rocket Royale is a battle royale game that adds its twist to the genre. Instead of merely killing each other, each player has to build their rocket to escape the arena. The first one to escape wins the match.

Therefore, another aspect of the game is to protect your rocket from other players while also foiling their attempts to build and escape. The game does not have shrinking maps like in PUBG Mobile Lite, but does have a ton of loot and weapons to collect from inside the map to aid in gameplay.