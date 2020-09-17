5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store after the game's ban

Since PUBG Mobile Lite's ban in India, fans of the game have been on the prowl for similar games in the battle-royale genre to keep them occupied till PUBG makes a return.

There are quite a lot of decent battle-royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite that are able to run on low-end devices. These games are less resource-intensive and tend to do well without recording a drop in FPS during gameplay.

In this article, we take a look at five of the best PUBG Mobile Lite alternatives on Play Store that you can play following the ban of PUBG.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store

1) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image credits: Sensortower)

Garena Free Fire was one of the first battle-royale games that focused on creating gameplay that would be ideal for all kinds of devices. In fact, the game is not very heavy and can run efficiently on any kind of mobile device.

Add to that its 10-minute BR matches consisting of only 50 players fighting to remain the last man standing, the game allows players to enjoy short but action-packed battle-royale gameplay. Free Fire has often been considered the foremost competitor of PUBG Mobile Lite and has garnered a lot of attention following the latter's ban.

2) Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Lands: Fight for Survival (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Hopeless Land is one of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite as it is equipped to run on low-end devices that make it accessible for all kinds of mobile gamers. The game features a battle-royale gameplay that resembles that of PUBG Mobile Lite rather than Free Fire.

Hopeless Land throws together 121 players on an expansive map where they must gather gear and engage in a fight to death. The action in the game is fast-paced, and the controls are easy to master, making Hopeless Land a game worth a try for any PUBG Mobile Lite fan.

3) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Battlelands Royale has a unique top-down style of gameplay that can give you a bit of arcade feel as you go into battle against many players who will be out to get you. The game does not have very high-end requirements due to its simplistic graphics, which makes it an ideal alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Despite its lower quality graphics, the game manages to create a vicious and cutthroat challenge in which players must gather the best weapons and fight till only one man survives.

4) Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image credits: PocketGamer)

Although Rocket Royale is inspired by games like PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire, the former brings its own twist to the battle-royale genre. In the game, players spawn in a huge arena and must scavenge for materials to begin building a rocket that will rescue them from the arena.

However, beware of other players who will try to destroy your rocket while building theirs, which means that protecting your rocket while destroying others' is the ultimate way you can win against your opponents.

5) Battle Royale 3D

Battle Royale 3D (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Battle Royale 3D takes the battle-royale genre back to its classic style - players parachute down a massive map where they must battle each other until only one player emerges victorious. The game has fast-paced matches of 15-minute duration.

Much like PUBG Mobile Lite, the game is not resource-intensive and can run very smoothly on low-end devices as well. The graphics are decent enough for a game of this stature, and the controls are easy to master.

Battle Royale 3D could, however, afford to optimise gameplay by adding a few more options when it comes to vehicles and weapons.