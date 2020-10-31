5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite after servers shut down in India

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that is compatible with both high and low-end devices. However, last month, the Indian government banned this game, citing security reasons.

But fret not, as there are various games that have been influenced by PUBG Mobile Lite over time. So, instead of feeling heartbroken for its servers being shut down in India, you can check out some other titles of similar nature in the following list.

Five best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite after servers were brought down

These are five of the best such games that you can try out:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: apkpure

ScarFall comes close to PUBG Mobile Lite in terms of graphics and gameplay. This title also has a collection of powerful weapons that you can use to kill enemies.

One of the unique features of this game is that it allows you to respawn three times, increasing your chances of survival. It has over one million downloads and a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the ultimate goal in Battlefield Royale is to survive till the end. There will 50 players in one match, and the cartoonish characters of this title are also fun to play with.

The game gives you the liberty to change the camera angle with complete freedom. You can also use cool gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors for spotting enemies quickly.

Download it from here.

3. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Swag Shooter can also run smoothly on low-end devices, like PUBG Mobile Lite. To bring out the style and ‘swag,’ you can customize your character with various skins.

Advertisement

Since it is a battle royale game, its ultimate goal is survival, like PUBG Mobile Lite. Make sure that you watch out for the safe zone, and ensure to use helicopters and trains to reach your destination on time.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image Credits: Uptodown (YouTube)

Battle Royale 3D will give you a thrilling experience, like PUBG Mobile Lite. You can also utilize the vehicles offered for traveling smoothly around the map.

The area of its map is 4x4 km, so ensure that you have the proper supplies at your disposal. While fighting enemies, do not forget about the Poison Circle, and make sure to avoid it at all costs!

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image Credits: Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

Advertisement

This game also has a shrinking time zone like PUBG Mobile Lite. It features semi-pixelated cartoonish characters and will take up less than 100 MB of storage space on your smartphone.

Battle Royale will offer you 30 types of weapons to choose from. If you are not confident enough to shoot enemies, you need not worry, as this title comes with the auto-shooting feature.

Download it from here.