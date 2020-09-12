5 best games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban on 1 GB RAM phones

Much to the shock of many Indian gamers, PUBG Mobile was banned a few days ago in the country. If you have always dreamed of playing this title but were unable to do so because of high specification requirements, we feel you.

This is the reason we have compiled a list of titles that will run on your phone. Don’t worry; all of these offerings run smoothly in a device even if it has just 1 GB of RAM.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban for 1 GB RAM phones

These are some of the best such titles to try out:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: Playerz Dominiance

This is a celebrated battle-royale game which will not take up much space on your smartphone. You can enjoy it in the online as well as offline modes.

This title is famous for a cool feature that will allow you to respawn three times, which improves your chances of survival until the end. The gameplay is a lot like PUBG Mobile, so you will not have any problems playing and adjusting to it.

Download it from here.

2. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image Credits: OXiDroid

Like the name of the game suggests, you will have to fight for your survival in this title. The controls here are comfortable, and you will not have much difficulty in navigation.

This game has 121 players, which is a little more than the usual numbers in PUBG Mobile. There are quite a few vehicles that are offered in the game as well, which will be another reminder of your gameplay experiences with PUBG Mobile.

Download it from here.

3. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image Credits: Google Play

You need to scour the map for supplies and weapons, just like you did when landing on an island in PUBG Mobile. This game has a map with a size of 4x4 km, which you will enjoy exploring.

This title also features a Poison Zone, which you must stay away from while fighting enemies. It also provides many vehicles that you can use to travel from one place to another.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image Credits: Google Play

If you are into playing games with semi-pixelated, cartoonish characters, then this title for you. It also has a good arsenal of weapons that you can choose from.

Battle Royale will remind you of PUBG Mobile when you start moving in accordance to the shrinking time zone. This title also has a feature called auto-shooting, which will ensure that you have no difficulty in killing enemies.

Download it from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: Google Play

Battlelands Royale is a straightforward battle royale game with cute, cartoonish characters. This title is a bit over 100 MB, so you can easily download it in your phone even if you have less storage space.

The matches in this offering are very short, lasting about two to three minutes each, depending on your survival time. It is similar to PUBG Mobile when it boils down to the ultimate goal of surviving till the end.

Download it from here.