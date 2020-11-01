5 best games like PUBG Mobile to play after server shutdown in India

PUBG Mobile is a very famous battle royale game that is immensely loved in the Indian gaming community. Unfortunately, the revolutionary game was banned in the country back in September when the government decided to impose a ban on 118 apps with Chinese ties.

The PUBG Mobile servers were officially shut down at the end of October in India. Since the servers are now completely shut down, you should consider downloading alternatives to PUBG Mobile, which will give you a similar battle royale experience.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile to play after the server shutdown in India

Here are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile that you can play:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image Credits: CNet)

Call of Duty is a very famous videogame series that is loved by players all over the world. The Android version is also not far behind in popularity, with over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store.

Whether it is a battle royale match or a 5v5 team deathmatch, this game has impressive gameplay, great graphics and amazing sound effects, just like PUBG Mobile.

Download the game from here.

2. Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day

Garena Free Fire (Image Credits: Sensor Tower)

Like PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire is a famous battle royale game that has gained immense popularity within the Indian gaming community. The game is particularly loved for the characters it offers, each of whom has their own unique style and ability.

Like most games of the genre, Free Fire has a wide variety of weapons for players to choose from. There are three maps in the game, and you can choose any one based on your preference.

Download the game from here.

3. Modern Strike Online: Free PvP FPS shooting game

Modern Strike Online: Free PvP FPS shooting game (Image Credits: Uptodown, YouTube)

Modern Strike Online has decent graphics and gameplay. The first-person shooter game has 7 combat modes and 14 maps that you can play on.

Modern Strike Online revolves around killing terrorists but if you want to get PUBG Mobile vibes, you can opt for the multiplayer mode where you and your friends can have fun killing enemies with powerful weapons.

Download the game from here.

4. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

(Image Credits: GameScott, YouTube)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is one of the best battle royale games that you can play without an internet connection.

The game has realistic graphics and easy controls, which will ensure that you have a good gaming experience. The upgrades will also allow you to procure various skins that you can use to dress up your character in any way you like.

Download the game from here.

5. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Free Survival: fire battlegrounds (Image Credits: Android Mods Apk)

Like PUBG Mobile, Free Survival gives you access to an array of weapons that you can use to kill your opponents.

Unlike PUBG Mobile, however, this game can run on low-end devices and takes up less than 150 MB of storage space. It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.