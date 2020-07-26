Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of Rockstar's most successful games, both commercially and critically. The game tells the story of Arthur Morgan and serves a prequel to Red Dead Redemption on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The story is perhaps one of the best Rockstar has ever told and caps off in what is quite possibly the best ending of a Rockstar title. The heartfelt and action-packed tale of Arthur Morgan, the compelling characters, and an intriguing open-world, makes Red Redemption 2 an easy buy for fans of the genre.

Even film buffs who don't necessarily play games will enjoy the Western tale of Red Dead Redemption and the sequel.

5 of the best games like Red Dead Redemption 2

5) Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 can be considered a modern-day Western, given its rural setting and the classic cult story it tells. Both the games share the open-world structure, and Red Dead Redemption 2 even gives you the option of playing in first-person, much like Far Cry 5.

The game is packed with action, explosions, and a classic rural cult story that culminates in an explosive ending, to say the least. Far Cry 5 is one of the best entries in the franchise.

4) The Witcher 3

Both the games deal with significantly different themes, and share no similarities apart from the game structure. However, at the heart of both the games is the sheer vastness of the open-world and how it entices the player to explore.

The open-world of The Witcher 3 will surprise you at every turn, much like the Random Events that occur in Red Dead Redemption 2. Both the games tell a compelling story, and the cast includes some of the most compelling characters in video game history.

3) Mafia 2

The story of Vito Scaletta in Mafia 2 is easily one of the best stories in all of gaming. We follow Vito as he rises from a street thug to someone of stature within the mob.

It is an incredibly heartfelt story that will stay with you long after the game ends, leaving a similar impact as that of Red Dead Redemption 2. Mafia 2 is fondly remembered as one of the best games in terms of storytelling.

2) Mad Max

One of the most overlooked games of the last decade, Mad Max, based on the popular film franchise, is surprisingly an entertaining open-world adventure.

Taking place in The Wasteland, a post-apocalyptic nightmare of a place, you play as Max as he attempts to survive in the wilderness against all the odds.

If you happen to enjoy the all-out cinematic action of Red Dead Redemption, you will surely enjoy the chaos that ensues in Mad Max.

Living up to its film counterpart, Mad Max is one of the best open-world games that went severely overlooked.

1) Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

On the surface, Black Flag and Red Dead Redemption 2 might appear as completely different games. However, it doesn't take much to realize how closely the games mirror each other.

Both the games tell the story of flawed protagonists as they realize the folly of their ways, and attempt to redeem themselves through acts of kindness and good.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is quite possibly the best Assassin's Creed game, only comparable to the legendary Assassin's Creed II.