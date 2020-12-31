5 best games like Red Dead Redemption 2 for low-end PCs

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a very famous Western-themed action-adventure game which has many missions and side quests that players can take part in. The game is renowned for offering players a huge open world to explore.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has high-system requirements, which is why many players cannot enjoy it. Nevertheless, there are many games like Red Dead Redemption 2 to be played on low-end PCs.

Five best games like Red Dead Redemption 2 for low-end PCs

These are five of the best games like Red Dead Redemption 2 which are compatible with low-end PCs:

#1 GUN

Image via DeviantArt

Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GUN is another Western-themed action-adventure game which has many missions and side missions that players can compete in.

The optional activities in the game allows players to earn money with which they can buy various upgrades. Since this is an open-world game, players can explore the map whenever they wish to.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Steam)

3D hardware accelerator card required - 100% DirectX(R) 9.0c-compliant 32 MB Hardware T&L - capable video card and the latest drivers*, English version of Microsoft(R) Windows(R) 2000/XP, Pentium(R) III 1.8 GHz or Athlon(TM) XP 1800+ or higher processor, 256 MB of RAM, 2.8 GB of uncompressed hard disk space (plus 320 MB for the Windows swap file), A 100% Windows 2000/XP-compatible computer system including:

Advertisement

DirectX 9.0c (Included)

100% DirectX 9.0c-compliant true 16-bit sound card and drivers

100% Windows 2000/XP-compatible mouse, keyboard and drivers

100% Windows 2000/XP-compatible gamepad (optional) (Game controller with 10 or more buttons and dual analog thumb sticks required)

NVIDIA® GeForce™ 3/Ti series

NVIDIA® GeForce™ 4/Ti series

NVIDIA® GeForce™ FX 5700 and later series

NVIDIA® GeForce™ 6800 and later

ATI® Radeon™ 8500

ATI® Radeon™ 9000

ATI® Radeon™ 9600

ATI® Radeon™ 9800 and later

The game can be downloaded from here.

#2 The Witcher

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The themes in Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher are completely different. However, both games have compelling characters and strong storylines. The fighting-style of the game is also admired by a lot of players.

The game revolves around Geralt of Rivia, who has superpowers to eradicate evil. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher is also loved for its action-centric, thrilling missions.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon 64 or better

CPU SPEED: Pentium 4 2.4 GHz or Athlon 64 2800+

RAM: 1GB (1.5 GB for Windows Vista)

OS: Windows XP or Vista

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB DirectX 9 video card with Vertex & Pixel Shader 2.0 support (NVIDIA GeForce 6600+ / ATI Radeon 9800+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8.5 GB.

Advertisement

The game can be downloaded from here.

#3 The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is probably the best title in the Elder Scrolls series, according to a lot of players. The open-world theme of this title is also exciting to explore, much like the vast one offered by Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, unlike Red Dead Redemption 2, this game focuses more on fantasy elements that makes it more entertaining to play. The game will win over players with its well-structured story and the gradual development of characters.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: 500 MHz Intel Pentium III, Celeron, or AMD Athlon

CPU SPEED: 500 MHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows ME/98/XP/2000

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB Direct3D Compatible video card with 32-bit color support and DirectX 8.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 1 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 32 MB.

The game can be downloaded from here.

#4 GTA: San Andreas

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Advertisement

Needless to say, the backdrops of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA: San Andreas are different. However, both of them are open-world games filled with missions that players will have a fun time completing.

Like Red Dead Redemption 2, this action-adventure title is also a product of Rockstar Games. The game offers players many vehicles that they can use in missions or to take part in illegal races.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256MB of RAM

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

Other Requirements: Software installations required including DirectX and Sony DADC SecuROM

The game can be downloaded from here.

#5 Far Cry 2

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The dry and arid African landscapes in Far Cry 2 will surely remind players of the map offered by Red Dead Redemption 2. Players have the liberty to explore these landscapes, as this is an open-world game.

The realistic features of this game, combined with the action and adventure offered by it, are appreciated by gamers. From main missions to side quests, there is no dearth of activities that players can be a part of, much like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Steam)

Supported OS: Microsoft Windows XP or Windows Vista (64 is supported)

Processor: Pentium 4 3.2 Ghz, Pentium D 2.66 Ghz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better

Memory: 1 GB

Graphics: 256 MB, Shader Model 3 required, NVidia 6800 or ATI X1650 or better*

Hard Drive: 3.5 GB

The game can be downloaded from here.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's preference to play a game of their choice.