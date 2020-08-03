5 best games like the Resident Evil series

The Resident Evil franchise is gaming royalty at this point, and Capcom has done a great job at keeping the series and games not only alive but also popular and relevant. Last few years not only saw a mainline sequel in the form of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, but also Remakes of Resident Evil 1,2, and 3.

After the somewhat underwhelming reception of Resident Evil 5 and 6 with its emphasis on a more action-style game, the games still maintained a core fanbase. Capcom went back to the drawing board with the franchise and returned to form.

Fans of horror/survival games consider Resident Evil games to be at the very pinnacle of the genre. Listed below are some games that excel at terrifying the player while also delivering a fantastic game experience from start to end.

Five best games like The Resident Evil series

5) The Evil Within

The Evil Within was a somewhat experimental horror/survival game with an increased emphasis on a cinematic experience. The first game received a lukewarm reception, with some fans fully supporting the cinematic horror game.

The Evil Within II, however, improved upon every front and delivered a great game. The game tells a dastardly tale of detective Sebastian Castellanos, as he attempts to rescue his daughter from a gruesome fate.

The game doesn't let up throughout its considerable runtime, and players will be left gasping for breath after every enemy encounter.

4) Outlast

While the Resident Evil games allow you to put at least some form of resistance in the way of combat, Outlast does the exact opposite. Unlike the Resident Evil games, the protagonist of Outlast isn't a trained soldier or cop, but rather a journalist trapped in the worst situation.

The best that the players can do in Outlast is to sprint full-speed in the complete opposite direction of the slightest sliver of another being in the distance. Outlast is an absolutely terrifying game that surprisingly tells a pretty interesting story as well.

3) SOMA

From the makers of the equally scary Amnesia: The Dark Descent, comes SOMA, one of the most underappreciated and overlooked games of the past decade.

Underneath the scares and terrifying atmosphere of SOMA is perhaps one of the best stories in games of the last decade. SOMA also lets you play in "Safe Mode", which essentially disables death by the hands of the various robotic enemies in the facility.

SOMA is one of the best survival/horror games of the last decade, and fans of the genre shouldn't miss out on it.

2) Dead Space 2

The original Dead Space was received quite well, but players did feel there was room for improvement. Fans were proved right as Visceral Games delivered one of the best survival/horror games in gaming history with the sequel, Dead Space 2.

Dead Space 2 picks up shortly after the events of the first game, and puts players in control of Isaac Claarke once again, as he must traverse through a variety of terrifying encounters in space.

Dead Space 2's intuitive combat and progression are only matched by its masterful atmosphere and enemy design.

1) Alan Wake

Remedy Entertainment after finishing up on Max Payne 2, decided to further their quest of bringing cinematic gameplay to the industry. Their next project was a very Twin Peaks-inspired story that is even broken down into 'Episodes'.

The game is both terrifying and beautiful in parts, thanks to the beautiful soundtrack provided by Poets of the Fall. Alan Wake will grip you from the very first scene, and players will be left wanting for more towards the end.