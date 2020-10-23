5 best RPGs like Skyrim but with better graphics

The Elder Scrolls franchise is considered the very pinnacle of the Western-RPG genre, and rightfully so. The franchise has been able to evolve by leaps and bounds over the years, and has gone on to deliver some landmark moments to the gaming industry.

Many believe that Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the most celebrates game in the RPG genre, as it has been the subject of much love and fascination from the entire gaming community. Despite this, it is undeniable that the game, by today's standards, is lacking in terms of visual quality and graphics.

Although that is easily remedied through graphics mods and things of that sort, players should also be looking to try newer RPGs as well. Here are 5 of our picks for games like Skyrim but with better graphics.

5 best RPGs like Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim but with better graphics

1) The Witcher 3

As influential as Skyrim was on the genre back during the time of its release, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt was able to accomplish the same. Incorporating the best of hack-n-slash combat with intricitate RPG mechanics, The Witcher 3 is quite possibly one of the greatest games in the history of the industry.

No amount of hyperbole would ever detract from The Witcher 3, as the game continues to surprise players even today, with its depth and detail through every step. The game makes the player become invested in the story in a far more organic and natural manner than many of its contemporaries, and before they realize, Geralt would have already become their favourite character in gaming.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt excels at providing players 100+ hours of quality gameplay, and keep them engaged with fascinating stories and gameplay moments throughout its considerable runtime.

2) Fallout 4

In terms of familiarity in gameplay, no other game franchises are closely attached to the hip as Fallout and Skyrim. Seeing that the newer games in both the franchises are built on iterations of the same game engine and developed by Bethesda Game Studios.

Many have incorrectly labelled Far Cry 3 as "Skyrim with Guns", but that label perfectly fits Fallout 4. The game isn't perfect by any means, and the player can fault the game for not feeling as coherent as Fallout 3 or even New Vegas.

However, Fallout 4 is, at the end of the day, a brilliant RPG experience, and one that perhaps has the most ambitious story to tell. The game is packed with the usual Fallout charm that players have come to expect, and the gameplay offers enough variety and possibilities to keep players on their toes.

3) Dragon Age: Inquisition

There are a few things as ingrained in the RPG genre more than Dragons, and the Dragon Age franchise does a great job delivering on its promise at every turn. Each game in the franchise is beyond compare, and offer some of the most fun one can have while playing an RPG.

However, Dragon Age: Inquisition is just a cut above the rest, and is the most refined game in the franchise in terms of both graphics and gameplay. The game puts players in control of the all-powerful Inquisitior, and thus, the player has unprecedented levels of control over, not just the game's events, but the state of the game's world.

As a result, Dragon Age: Inquisition ends up being one of the most freeing and expansive RPG experiences in modern gaming.

4) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance does a great job of weeding out the casuals and presenting players seeking a challenge with a great game to explore and uncover secrets in. How the game manages to filter through the non-believers is by providing an especially difficult combat system, that very much reflects the real-life art of combat.

The game has a steep learning curve and players will have to make a real attempt in order to to keep up. Kingdom Come: Deliverance has been lauded for its historical accuracy and attention to detail when it comes to the most essential of elements of the game's world.

Kingdom Come isn't the most accessible of games one can pick up, but it sure is as rewarding as an RPG can get.

5) Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning's under-performing sales were perhaps the biggest travesty in modern gaming, as this title was one of the most refreshing entries in the RPG genre in years.

The original game was praised heavily by critics but did not recieve love from the fans in terms of sales, and was thus sidelined, destined for obscurity. However, in a recent turn of events, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning's remastered edition dubbed "Re-Reckoning" has been made available.

The decision has been received extremely positively by the fans, as they could not wait to experience the game's fantastic combat system once again. As has become a wrong assumption with regard to RPG titles that they must sacrifice combat in place of deep RPG mechanics, Kingdom of Amalur bucks that trend with a mighty hammer across its face.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning should be on the list for fans of the RPG genre, as the game is simply just that good.