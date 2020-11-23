5 best games like Skyrim for low-end PCs

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is loved by gamers who are into the fantasy genre of gaming. Skyrim is an open-world action role-playing game that allows players to go on exciting quests and explore dungeons, fortresses, and cities.

System requirements play an essential part when it comes to gaming. If players with low-end PCs are looking for more games like Skyrim, they can try out the other installments of The Elder Scrolls series or try out similar games mentioned below.

Five most suitable alternatives to Skyrim for low-end PCs

These are five of the best such titles that players can try:

1. Darksiders

The story of Darksiders revolves around the Four Horsemen of Apocalypse and the ultimate battle between Heaven and Hell. Like Skyrim, this game also gets appreciated for its character progression and epic quests.

It has to be played from the third-person perspective, where players will control War, one of the Four Horsemen. Various offensive as well as defensive powers can be used to defeat enemies.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows XP SP3, Vista SP1, Windows 7, DirectX 9.0c

Processor: AMD Athlon 64 Processor 3800+ 2.4Ghz or better, Intel Pentium 4 530 3.0Ghz Processor

Memory: 1 GB XP, 2 GB Vista/Windows 7

Hard Disk Space: 12 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA (GeForce 8800/GeForce GT220) 256 MB graphics card or better, ATI Radeon X1900 256 MB graphics card (must support pixel shader 3)

Download it from here.

2. Risen

Like Skyrim, Risen is an action role-playing game with fantasy elements. Combat plays a vital role in this title, and players will have access to three types of melee weapons and two types of ranged weapons.

The game starts with the player getting washed ashore on an island. As it progresses, they will acquire the necessary skills required to defeat enemies, like they did in Skyrim.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: 2 GHz Intel® Pentium™ 4 Single-core Processor

CPU Speed: 2.0 GHz

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Windows XP (with Service Pack 3)

Video Card: 256 MB DirectX™ 9.0c compatible graphics card (NVIDIA® GeForce® 7900/ATI Radeon™ X1800 or better)

Total Video RAM: 256 MB

Pixel Shader: 3.0

Vertex Shader: 3.0

Free Disk Space: 2.5 GB

Download it from here.

3. Divine Divinity

This title is a traditional role-playing one based on hack and slash combat. Skyrim players will like its fantasy aspect and will not face any difficulties while playing it because of the simple controls.

They can choose to be a warrior, wizard, or a survivor when the game begins. Like Skyrim, PC gamers will surely be drawn to the game's ambiance, apart from its immersive soundtrack.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows XP

Processor: Pentium IV 1 GHz

Memory: 256 MB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 1.7 GB

Video Card: DirectX compatible 3D card

DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c

Sound: DirectX compatible

Download it from here.

4. Gothic II

Players will have a great time completing various exciting missions that this game offers, just like they enjoyed going on quests while playing Skyrim. There are over 100 missions that this title provides!

The players can decide how the story progresses, which is why it is appreciated by many. They can access over 200 weapons and magical spells to defeat enemies.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows XP/2000/ME/98/Vista

Processor: Intel Pentium III 700 MHz

Memory: 256 MB RAM

Graphics: 3D graphics card with 32 MB RAM

DirectX®: 8.1

Hard Drive: 4 GB

Sound: DirectX compatible

Download it from here.

5. The Witcher

The medieval fantasy world of The Witcher will surely remind players of Skyrim. The story is all about Geralt of Rivia, who possesses superhuman powers used to eradicate evil creatures.

The game gives players the opportunity to make various potions that will give the witcher powers. There are three main fighting styles that they can use, depending on the enemies they face.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon 64 or better

CPU Speed: Pentium 4 2.4 GHz or Athlon 64 2800+

RAM: 1 GB (1.5 GB for Windows Vista)

OS: Windows XP or Vista

Video Card: 128 MB DirectX 9 video card with Vertex & Pixel Shader 2.0 support (NVIDIA GeForce 6600+ / ATI Radeon 9800+)

Total Video RAM: 128 MB

Pixel Shader: 2.0

Vertex Shader: 2.0

Free Disk Space: 8.5 GB

Download it from here.