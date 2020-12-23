5 best games like Sleeping Dogs for low-end PCs

Sleeping Dogs is an action-adventure open-world game filled with violent action-sequences. It focuses a lot on combat styles centered around martial arts.

The missions offered by Sleeping Dogs are dark, gory, exciting, and demanding. If players with low-end PCs enjoyed this game, they would surely cherish the following titles.

Most suitable alternatives for Sleeping Dogs for low-end PCs

These are five such offerings that players can try out:

#1 - Mafia 2

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This title is about the lifestyle of different gangsters and their hunger for dominance. Like Sleeping Dogs, it also offers many powerful weapons that the players can use to complete missions.

Mafia 2 gives players the option to navigate the fictional world by foot or to use vehicles, like Sleeping Dogs. The title also gets appreciated for its combat sequences and exciting car chases.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

Advertisement

CPU: Pentium D 3GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3600+ (Dual-core) or higher

RAM: 1.5 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Download it from here

#2 - Max Payne

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Max Payne is a third-person shooter revolving around a detective looking for justice, much like Sleeping Dogs. The missions offered by this game are also interesting and exciting to complete.

The title also offers many vehicles that the players can use to travel from one place to another. Max Payne has a decent collection of weapons for the various missions.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Game Debate)

OS: Win 95

Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon MP

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16 MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16 MB

System Memory: 128 MB RAM

Storage: 600 MB Hard drive space

DirectX 8 Compatible Graphics Card

Download it from here

#3 - The Godfather 2

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Advertisement

Players who love the massively popular 1970s movie trilogy can try this game. The action, violence, and drama will definitely remind players of Sleeping Dogs.

Like Sleeping Dogs, the Godfather 2 also has an open-world for its players to explore whenever they want. The game also has a multiplayer mode, which can support up to sixteen players.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: P4 2.8GHz or faster

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz or faster

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB Shader Model 3.0, DirectX 9.0c compatible video card NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are below minimum system requirements), ATI X1600 Pro or better (HD2400 is below minimum system requirements)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 9 GB of free space

Buy and install it from here

#4 - GTA San Andreas

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The GTA franchise is one of the best action-adventure series ever made, and GTA: San Andreas is a fantastic installment from the franchise. Players can also explore the open-world offered by the game, similar to Sleeping Dogs.

Advertisement

Like Sleeping Dogs, the missions of this game are difficult to complete and require patience. Apart from the main missions, there are various side activities that players can engage in.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256MB of RAM

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

Other Requirements: Software installations required including DirectX and Sony DADC SecuROM

Download it from here

#5 - L.A. Noire

Image via WallpaperAccess

Detective novel geeks who are into gaming would surely love to immerse themselves in this Rockstar Games classic. Players will have to solve many mysteries by assuming the role of a detective.

The spine-chilling cases are enough to make the gamers play L.A. Noire for hours on end. Like Sleeping Dogs, this title also has an open-world that players can explore in search of clues.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Info

CPU SPEED: Intel Dual Core 2.2 GHz / AMD Dual Core 2.4 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 7 / Windows Vista Service Pack 1 / Windows XP Service Pack 3

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT 512 MB / ATI Radeon HD 3000 512 MB

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 16 GB

Advertisement

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference