5 best games like Spec Ops: The Line

Spec Ops: The Line will go down in history as one of the best stories ever told in gaming, and one that pushed the boundaries of storytelling in games. The game was purposely packaged as a run-of-the-mill military shooter and subverted people's expectations of the genre.

The game featured a harrowing and dark journey through the mind of 3 soldiers in extremely stressful situations. Spec Ops: The Line might not have been commercially successful, but has a devoted fanbase and has received critical acclaim across the board.

It is truly a remarkable feat in gaming and one that will always have a place among the best in history. These are some of our picks for games with similarly lofty ambitions in terms of storytelling and narrative.

Five best games like Spec Ops: The Line

5) Max Payne 3

Max Payne 3 picks up after what was the lowest point in Max's life after the death of his family, and the loss of Mona (canonically), and him losing all semblance of control.

Then the game proceeds to throw Max down another rabbit hole further, and his descent is accelerated due to his vices. Max Payne 3 tells an ambitious story that sees one of the most iconic characters in gaming digging deep to survive against insurmountable odds.

Max Payne 3 is absolutely one of the most cinematic gaming experiences, and will that will have players at the edge of their seats throughout.

4) Bioshock Trilogy

The Bioshock trilogy is a set of 3 games, and each with a mind-blowing narrative that will have players second-guessing themselves at every turn. The games' solid world-building is second to none, and its story is exceptionally complex and rewarding.

The games have been regarded as some of the best stories ever told, and one that challenges the player on multiple levels. The Bioshock trilogy is some of the best atmospheric, narrative-based franchise that one can play, even in 2020.

3) The Last of Us, Part I and II

The Last of Us was a groundbreaking game that excelled by telling a relatively simple story, but in a way that it made truly special. One of the most heart-wrenching games of all-time, The Last of Us is considered one of the best games of all-time.

The Last of Us Part II built on the original's foundations, and delivered a much bigger story in terms of scale and ambition. Both the games tackle remarkably and serious issues like loss, grief, revenge, and handles them with nuance.

The games are extremely instrumental in establishing video games as a legitimate art form for storytelling.

2) Metro Trilogy

When the Metro franchise first broke onto the scene, players did not have much expectations from the seemingly generic game. However, they would soon discover the absolute goldmine that was Metro: 2033.

The Metro series has gone from strength to strength with two extremely well-made sequels: Last Light and Exodus. All three games have managed to up the ante and maintained the quality of storytelling throughout.

The less players know about the game before playing it, the better the experience truly is. The Metro franchise might just be one of the most underrated games in 2020.

1) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Mechanically, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is a relatively straightforward game. The game has a decent hack n' slash combat loop with an emphasis on exploration and environmental puzzles.

Ninja Theory's ambitious and harrowing story follows the protagonist, Senua, as her mental condition bears down on her, and she must fight her way through hell.

The game will challenge the players throughout and deliver an absolute gut-punch of a game. Hellblade is genuinely one of the most ambitious games in the history of gaming.