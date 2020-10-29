Stardew Valley is video game which has farming as its central theme. This title, with over 50 hours of gameplay, allows players to experience the joy of open-end farming, by converting a messy field into a beautiful farm.

Stardew Valley is available across various gaming platforms due to its huge popularity. If you want to enjoy games like Stardew Valley on your Android device, here are a few recommendations.

5 best games like Stardew Valley for Android devices

These are five of the best Android games like Stardew Valley:

1. Harvest Town (Early Access)

Image Credits: Google Play

This is a pixel style, farming simulation game which has over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store. You can use various tools to revamp your cottage, like the picture given above.

Like Stardew Valley, this game will also allow you to lead a realistic farm life. You can also interact with other players across the world by engaging in multiplayer online racing.

Download it from here.

2. The Farm : Sassy Princess

Image Credits: Google Play

This game is also about indulging in farm life, much like Stardew Valley. Apart from harvesting various types of crops, you can interact with your neighbours and help them with their problems.

Follow the story of a cute princess who goes on to become a great farmer. With a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, this title is appreciated for its simple yet engaging gameplay.

Download it from here.

3. Dream Farm : Harvest Moon

Image Credits: Google Play

You will have to build the best town in this title, which comes with an exciting harvest story. The characters in this game are adorable, just like the characters in Stardew Valley.

If you get bored of the farm life, you can go outside the town and be a part of exciting adventures. From raising cows to trading crops, there are many activities that you can take part in, in order to build a successful town.

Download it from here.

4. Town Village: Farm, Build, Trade, Harvest City

Image Credits: Google Play

From growing to selling your crops, you will have a good time trading and leading your life in the small town this game offers. Town Village has got a good rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

You can earn money by selling your crops in the market, like you must have done while playing Stardew Valley. You can also enjoy this title with your friends, or make new ones in the gaming community.

Download it from here.

5. Harvest Master: Farm Sim Free

Image Credits: Google Play

Like Stardew Valley, the core theme of this game is farming. This game revolves around an exciting story, which will make you earn more and keep you on the edge of your seat.

One of the good aspects of this title is that you can choose to be a male or a female character, which will then have an effect on the story. You can choose to be any one of the three male and three female characters, each of whom possess a unique personality.

Download it from here.