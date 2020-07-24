5 of the best games like The Last of Us

The Last of Us is one of the most successful PlayStation exclusives of all-time and is one of the best-reviewed games in the history of gaming. There are only a handful of games that have pushed the envelope so far in terms of video game narratives and storytelling.

The Last of Us has been extremely influential in the gaming landscape today and makes a strong case for video games as an art form for storytelling. Both the 2013 game and The Last of Us Part II have been revolutionary in their own way and defined the console generation during the time of their release.

There are plenty of great single-player narrative-based games that tell gripping stories and will stay with you long after you finish the game. Here we look at 5 of the best games that also tell great stories like The Last of Us.

5 of the Best games to play if you like The Last of Us

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

While the games are nothing alike in terms of mechanics and game structure, they both tell compelling stories and are made great by their characters.

Arthur Morgan has become one of the most beloved gaming protagonists since the game's release, and will forever hold a special place in gaming. Similar to The Last of Us, Red Dead Redemption 2 deals with more mature themes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a must-have for fans of single-player narrative-based games or open-world games as well.

Advertisement

4) God of War

Santa Monica, one of Sony's most successful studios apart from The Last of Us' Naughty Dog, is behind one of gaming's most iconic game franchises: God of War.

The character of Kratos did not age well with the audience, as they began expressing their complaints regarding the limited dimensionality of the character, and lack of any intrigue.

However, Santa Monica flipped the script with 2018's God of War, delivering a much more emotional and deeply personal story of Kratos and his son Atreus.

The game is similar to The Last of Us, in the sense that they both deal with the relationship between two characters, and how it evolves over the course of the story.

3) A Plague Tale: Innocence

One of the most underrated titles of the last year, A Plague Tale: Innocence, is a profoundly emotional and intriguing story that takes place in France during the 12th Century.

The game tells the story of Amicia and her younger brother Hugo as they attempt to survive an invasion as well as a horrific plague. The game is a real tear-jerker and will tug at your heartstrings throughout the story, much like The Last of Us.

The game is as horrifying as it is beautiful, and is a must-have for fans of great stories in video games.

2) Max Payne 3

While there are plenty of differences between the tone and treatment of The Last of Us and Max Payne 3, they have more in common than it appears at first.

Both Max Payne 3 and The Last of Us Part II tell a similarly nihilistic tale of a protagonist going down a dangerous path of destruction and vengeance.

Max Payne 3, much like The Last of Us Part II is devoid of moments of hope and joy, and bears down on the player with every story beat. While Max's story is filled with stylistic action and explosion, at the heart of it is the story of a wounded and tired person.

1) Spec Ops: The Line

There are only a handful of games that occupy the same rarified air of The Last of Us and Spec Ops: The Line. Both games use several elements of gameplay and story to deliver a truly unforgettable experience.

Spec Ops: The Line tells the story of 3 Delta operatives as they descend into the darkest aspects of humanity in a profoundly riveting tale. The game manages to evoke powerful emotions from the player, and is one of the most underrated games of all-time.

Spec Ops: The Line might appear like the standard shooter, but it is anything but standard. The game will test you at every turn and deliver a knockout blow of an ending.