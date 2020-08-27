5 best games like The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda has been an influence to many games since its release way back in 1986. The game is all about an elf boy whose purpose is to save a kingdom from the clutches of enemies, and to protect a princess. It is known for its action and adventure.

The game has many dungeon adventures and cool combats that have made it a fan-favourite for a long time. If you are one of the players who have played the Zelda series many times and want to check out games of similar nature, see the list below.

Five best games like The Legend of Zelda

These are some of the best similar titles:

1. Spiral Knights

Spiral Knights (Image Credits: Steam)

If you loved the concept of delving into dungeons in The Legend of Zelda, you will certainly like this game. It is a massive multiplayer online game which you can enjoy with friends and other players online.

The dungeon in this game has a unique twist, as it is located deep into the core of the planet. You have to explore a dungeon named Clockworks and find a way to relaunch your ship, Skylark. An additional reason to play this title is that it is available for free.

2. Undertale

Undertale (Image Credits: Nintendo)

This is an indie game with many dungeons that you need to explore. Each dungeon is different and unique, and the combat system is also entertaining in its own way.

This role-playing title uses a top-down perspective, where you have to guide a child through many hurdles and solve puzzles on the way. It has quite a few references to The Legend of Zelda, and you can spot them if you have a keen sense of observation.

3. Darksiders

Darksiders (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

One of the major attractions of Darksiders is its graphics. Apart from this, you will also be drawn to the story and the interesting characters.

Step into the shoes of one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and solve mysteries to uncover secrets responsible for the apocalypse. If you are a fan of the Zelda series, you will surely enjoy going deeper and deeper into dungeons to get yourself properly equipped to wage war.

4. Hob

Hob (Image Credits: PlayStation)

If you like exploring and fighting, you can try out this game. Its combat is all about efficiently implementing four major actions, namely quick sword attack, slow punch attack, slower charge attack, and roll.

You will be exposed to a small area of the game in the beginning, and as you solve puzzles, you will start getting access to more places on the map. You might be lost several times while playing, but don’t let that make you quit, as there are many interesting puzzles that you can solve, just like in the Zelda games.

5. Okami HD

Okami HD (Image Credits: Nintendo)

If you love Japanese art, you must play this game. Set in picturesque locations, it will mesmerise you with its unique character design and combat system.

The protagonist of this game is on a quest to fight off dark spirits and bring life and happiness back to the dark land. You will definitely find similarities with The Legend of Zelda when you notice that the protagonist can meet various mystical figures to acquire special powers. The hero can also explore dungeons to go ahead in her mission.