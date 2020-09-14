The Sims has been the perfect game series which has allowed players to lead their dream life through its titles for many years now. From building life and relationships in this game to chilling in the swimming pool, The Sims series has ruled the domain of life simulation gaming.

If you liked living the fantasy life in The Sims series, you could try some other games where you can fulfill your dreams. These games offer the best escape from reality.

5 best games like The Sims series

These are five of the best games like The Sims series:

1. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley. Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave.

If you have always preferred the quiet life of a farmer to the busy and noisy city life, this game is one you must try. You can live a quintessential small-town life through this title.

From growing crops to selling livestock, the game offers its players a pixelated countryside to explore. If you love farming, you will indeed feel that this game is the best farming simulation title because of the detailing.

The game is very similar to The Sims, as you can form individual relationships with every character in different households. The heartwarming and relatable characters of Stardew Valley will surely make your day.

2. Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution. Image Credits: Steam.

Liked the Steven Spielberg classic? Hopefully, you will do a better job of maintaining the dinosaur theme park than the characters of the movie.

If you think that The Sims is too mainstream for your taste, why don’t you throw in some dinosaurs to make things more exciting? Jurassic World Evolution allows you to do exactly that.

You can make your very own dinosaur theme park in the game and enjoy the adventures that follow. Just make sure that you maintain the theme park and keep the T-Rex in control (if you can).

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave.

This is the latest installment from the popular Animal Crossing series. You will have to manage your own home, like you did in The Sims, as well as build a whole island as per your preference.

The whole game has a ‘summer vacation on a beach’ kind of vibe and is enjoyable. You can go and visit different islands and indulge in exciting activities.

The title lets you design your clothes, which is another cool feature. Moreover, you can make friends in the game and send them gifts and letters.

4. My Time At Portia

My Time At Portia. Image Credits: Steam.

This is also an open-world life simulation game like The Sims series. The title offers a wide range of occupations that you can take up to keep yourself engaged.

If you are thinking of earning money, the game will give you various avenues to do so. You can engage in fishing, mining, cooking, farming, and many more activities to make sure that the money keeps rolling in.

The title gives you enough opportunities to socialize as well. You can communicate with many people and form friendships and romantic relationships with them.

5. Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skyline. Image: Games for Cities.

This game gives you the chance to manage a whole city instead of a household. Like you controlled the fate of the characters in The Sims series, you can control the ultimate destiny of the city.

The difficulty of the game is much more in comparison to The Sims. This is because you are in charge of an entire city instead of a family.

You can customize the city as per your preference, which is a significant point of attraction. You will also have to deal with many challenges like pollution, natural disasters, etc.