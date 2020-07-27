There aren't a lot of things that the gaming community can collectively agree on, but The Witcher 3 is unanimously regarded as one of the best games ever made.

CD Projekt Red had received a lot of acclaim for the previous 2 Witcher games, but The Witcher 3 truly knocked it out of the park. The game featured a massive open-world that was packed with content at every turn.

The game had an unparalleled level of detail, with even side missions featuring a proper storyline complete with cutscenes and dialogue. The game is truly a masterful feat in game development and one of the best action RPGs ever made.

While the game is a tough act to follow, there are other action RPGs that you might enjoy if you happen to like The Witcher 3.

5 of the Best Games like The Witcher 3

1) Assassin's Creed Odyssey

The Assassin's Creed franchise took a massive left turn after the release of Assassin's Creed Syndicate. In a post-Witcher 3 world, Ubisoft realised that they needed to evolve the game structure significantly to stay competitive.

Shifting focus from a standard open-world action game, Assassin's Creed Origins learned a lot more on the RPG side, akin to the Witcher 3.

Advertisement

However, it was Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the sequel to Origins, that truly polished some of the original RPG ideas the game had. While not a perfect game by any means, Odyssey does have its moments of brilliance.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn

While Horizon Zero Dawn might not be as RPG-heavy as some fans might prefer, it is still one of the best open-world action-adventure games you can currently play. Due for a release on PC in August, fans cannot wait to test out their GPUs with the technical powerhouse that is Horizon Zero Dawn.

Much like the Witcher 3, the game features a vast, sprawling open-world that entices the player to explore. The world of Horizon is as beautiful as it is challenging, and will never fail to impress the player.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

While Rockstar's magnum opus only dabbles with RPG elements, choosing to stick to the standard Rockstar formula, it is still one heck of an open-world game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game players should take their time with, and to explore the world, interact and spend time with its characters. It is truly one of the most exciting open-worlds in gaming, much like The Witcher 3.

While both the games have very little in common in terms of gameplay and mechanics, players can draw parallels with similar open worlds.

4) Monster Hunter: World

If you happened to love the monster hunting aspect of The Witcher 3, then Capcom's Monster Hunter: World is your new best friend.

Hunting monsters in the Witcher 3 involves reading up on your target, figuring out their weaknesses and then preparing correctly for the encounter. This makes for some of the best moments in the game.

Monster Hunter: World takes that concept and applies it to the entire game. The game is an absolute wonder of game development, and will test you in every encounter.

One of Capcom's best games to date, Monster Hunter: World is one game you shouldn't miss out on if you're a fan of open-world action RPGs.

5) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

For a game that came out in the year 2013, Skyrim still manages to capture the imaginations of the gaming community. One of the best games in the action RPG history, Skyrim truly lets you experience its world in a supremely immersive way.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim set the benchmark for all RPGs to follow, and only a few games can be compared to this modern-day classic.