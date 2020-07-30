5 best games like Uncharted for PC

The Uncharted franchise consists of some of the most successful games for Sony's PlayStation consoles. It has changed the perspective of people towards games.

There are only a handful of games that can match Uncharted's cinematic gameplay and story, and a fewer still that can do it as well as Uncharted does.

Uncharted, being a Sony exclusive, is only available to PlayStation owners. Therefore, the PC crowd has not been privy to what has been perhaps one of the greatest series of all-time.

Here are a few 3rd person action/adventure games similar to Uncharted.

Five best games like Uncharted for PC

1) Max Payne 3

The Max Payne series was born out of Remedy Entertainment's love for noir movies and stories. The neo-noir story of Max Payne is a gaming legend at this point, and its impact on the industry is undeniable.

When the community discusses the most cinematic games in the history of gaming, Max Payne 3 and Uncharted are always in the discussion.

Max Payne 3 is one of the most cinematic experiences in gaming history and has one of the best soundtracks as well.

2) A Way Out

One of the most innovative games of the last decade, A Way Out is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. A Way Out takes inspiration from the best prison breakout movies and TV series to tell a captivating story of a daring prison escape by two inmates.

The game is a co-op experience, and you will need a friend to play along with you. The game is cinematic, and can even rival some of Uncharted's action-packed set pieces.

3) Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

The major difference between the two games is obviously the game structure. Uncharted is a far more linear experience, while Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is an open-world action/adventure game.

However, the similarities lie in the aspect of exploration and adventure they both share. The most common ground the games share comes in the form of Uncharted 4, where the story deals with Nathan Drake's pursuit of pirate treasure.

Playing the two games one after the other will be delightful to the players as they will get to see the pirates mentioned in Uncharted 4.

4) Tomb Raider

The Uncharted franchise takes a lot of inspiration from the Indiana Jones movies and Tomb Raider games. The classic Tomb Raider franchise took inspiration from Indie as well.

It all came around full circle when Tomb Raider took inspiration from Uncharted to craft a similarly cinematic experience.

The game's scope was a little broader than Uncharted and encouraged the players to go off the beaten path and explore to their heart's content.

5) Spec Ops: The Line

In terms of tone, both the games differ a lot with Spec Ops: The Line being massively grimmer than the Uncharted series. Spec Ops: The Line delivers the similar 3rd person perspective that the players are familiar with the Uncharted franchise.

The Line is one of the most underrated games of all-time and is rightfully placed at the very top of any discussions that talk about games with great storylines.

Taking inspiration from Joseph Conrad's classic Heart of Darkness, Spec Ops: The Line is an unforgettable experience and should be played at least once by every gamer.