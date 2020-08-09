5 of the best games like Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs, one of Ubisoft's most anticipated games during the time of its release, was one that proved to be quite underwhelming for both the community and the publisher. The game suffered due to a significant graphical downgrade from the game's E3 showcase and heavily criticized for its lackluster story and buggy gameplay.

However, several critics and detractors of the game admitted to the game having a lot of potential. Ubisoft went back to the franchise with the sequel Watch Dogs 2, which was a significant step-up for the series.

The game, although not having the most impressive performance in terms of sales, was received very well by the fans and critics alike. Here are 5 of our picks for the best games for fans of the Watch Dogs series.

5) Batman Arkham Knight

While both the games differ a lot in terms of tone and setting, the basic idea remains the same. The open-world structure and Batman's reliance on technology to give him the upper hand is what draws parallels to Watch Dog's similar approach to combat.

Arkham Knight's impressive combat system is what sets it apart from the rest of the games of the open-world genre.

4) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

While the setting of the open-world of Metal Gear Solid V is in stark contrast to the cityscape of Watch Dogs, the games are comparable with their approach to stealth and heavy combat.

Watch Dogs 2 and Metal Gear Solid V lets the players tackle each enemy encounter in any way they choose to, resulting in one of the most rewarding gameplay experiences.

Metal Gear Solid V is at its best when the player stops restricting themselves with how they're 'supposed to play,' and merely playing the way they want to.

3) The Division

The Division 1 and 2 have loyal fans in its community as well as people who dismiss it just another soulless cash grab. However, there is a lot to like in The Division games.

The Division was a solid foundation for Ubisoft to work, and the sequel proved that Ubisoft had learned their lesson with the first game and improved the game significantly in the sequel.

The Division is one of the best co-op multiplayer games that you can play in 2020, and it is at its best when playing with friends.

2) Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

Although a far cry from the modern-day setting of Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed is an immensely enjoyable game that doesn't let up throughout its runtime. A lot of fans of the Watch Dogs series cite the games' parkour as one of its best aspects, and that is because Ubisoft has had so much experience with parkour in the Assassin's Creed series.

Syndicate might be one of the most underrated titles in the series and deserves its place amongst the series favorites like Black Flag and II.

1) Sleeping Dogs

Despite the similar-sounding names, it is not the reason for Sleeping Dogs' presence on this list. The game is one of the most underrated open-world games of the last decade and is endlessly fun.

The slick and crunchy combat of the game is one of its best aspects and will keep players coming back for more every time.