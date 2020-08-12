5 best games like World of Warcraft in 2020

World of Warcraft is an extremely popular MMORPG that allows players to immerse themselves in the lore-rich world of Azeroth. The game epitomizes the RPG genre, as its gameplay requires players to create a customized avatar, and then explore the landscape and fight monsters, interacting with other players or NPCs, and completing various quests to level up.

This kind of vast world can be addictive, and if you’re looking for other games like World of Warcraft, we have you covered.

Five best games like World of Warcraft

The Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online (Image credits: Wired)

The Elder Scrolls Online is an expansive MMORPG that is based in the continent of Tamriel in the Elder Scrolls franchise. The story features multiple throwbacks to the storyline of the other Elder Scroll games. A lot like World of Warcraft, the gameplay focuses on a free-roam and non-linear kind of fun, where the players can embark on random missions and quests, and explore as much as they want to.

Blade and Soul

Blade and Soul (Image credits: MMORPG.com)

An MMORPG made by Koreans, Blade and Soul feels a lot like World of Warcraft. The graphics and in-game mechanics are so similar that Blade and Soul is also called the “Korean WoW” at times. The game incorporates a lot of martial arts and qinggong, which is an off-shoot of Chinese martial arts. The players can also freely explore the map and undertake missions given by various NPCs.

TERA

TERA (Image credits: EnMasse, Youtube)

The Exiled Realm of Arborea or TERA, a larger than life MMORPG, has been developed by Bluehole Studios. The game follows a similar kind of gameplay to World of Warcraft, but has a much broader scope in terms of its maps. With over 80 zones in the map and 12 playable classes and seven races to choose from, the game truly makes a player feel like a part of a massive virtual world.

Age of Conan

Age of Conan (Image credits: Mynewsdesk)

Age of Conan is part of the massively popular Conan franchise. It has the same MMORPG elements that have been made famous by World of Warcraft. With a story set in the world of the Hyborian Kingdoms, Age of Conan puts you in the shoes of a customizable character, whose journey through the continent is something you decide. With multiple quests and a focus on combat, it is worth a try for fans of MMORPG.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age Inquisition (Image credits: Dragon Age)

Although Dragon Age: Inquisition is not an MMORPG, it is nevertheless a game that builds on the role-playing spirit that is embodied in World of Warcraft. The massive world in the game has been run over by demons, and it is up to your character to seal the multiple breaches through which these demons enter your universe. With a free-roam sort of gameplay and a non-linear plot, the game feels like an MMORPG.