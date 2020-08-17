PC gaming has long been considered one of the more superior ways of playing games. However, as great as it is to have a high-powered setup that will last you forever, these setups are often difficult to maintain as they need to be updated with the growing hardware requirements of every new release. This is why keeping up with the trends of PC games can often end up costing a lot.

However, there are a lot of great games from the past that can run without much issue on low-end PCs. These are 5 of our picks for the best games that can run on low-end PCs.

5 of the best games for low-end PCs

5) Bulletstorm

Before Epic Games and People Can Fly came together to deliver a cultural phenomenon in Fortnite, they were off creating a foul-mouthed and gory adventure about space pirates in Bulletstorm.

One of the most unabashedly crude games of its time, Bulletstorm is an underrated gem of a game. Combining flashy combat mechanics and spectacle, Bulletstorm excels in all the best aspects of a first-person shooter.

The story, although somewhat generic, is surprisingly one with a lot of heart and charm. Besides, the game is often what players look for when they are looking for over-the-top action games with a lot of style.

4) DmC Devil May Cry

While DmC Devil May Cry would have required powerful hardware back in the day, it shouldn't be too difficult to run in 2020. By today's standards, the game is somewhat easy to run on the most commonly-bought budget laptops.

DmC Devil May Cry is one of the best games in the series and has developed somewhat of a cult following. The game arguably has the most ambitious story in the entire series, and the revamped look of Dante- albeit negatively received on launch- serves a purpose in the game.

The gameplay leaves absolutely no room for complaint and is the same frantic and stylish hack n' slash fans of the franchise have come to expect.

3) Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is one of the most underrated action RPGs of the early 2010s and one that deserves more recognition. The game is finally receiving a remaster in 2020 and deservedly so, as it has a lot of potential to be a long-running franchise.

The RPG mechanics are just as in-depth as players have come to expect from the genre, but it is the combat mechanics of the game that truly shines.

The combat mechanics are some of the best in any RPG and gives players a lot of control over the outcome of the battle. While players will need good gear to battle high-level enemies, their pure game combat skills also come into play.

2) Spec Ops: The Line

Spec Ops: The Line, although not as financially successful to warrant a sequel, is one of the best games you can pick up for your PC. Taking inspiration from Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad, the book that also inspired Apocalypse Now, the game is an absolute gut-punch of an experience.

Spec Ops: The Line truly makes players question a number of things including their own morality. The game is one of the most unique in the genre and deserves its place as one of the best stories in a videogame ever.

Spec Ops: The Line does not demand much in terms of hardware and should run without much problems on most setups.

1) Far Cry 2

Far Cry 2 is absolutely punishing as it is one of the most authentic and realistic Far Cry experiences one can ever have. From guns realistically jamming in the heat of battle and players having to actually consult a physical map in the game to navigate their way, Far Cry 2 is quite the experience.

The game puts you in charge of a mercenary in war-torn Africa, and what follows is one of the most authentic first-person shooter experiences one can have. The game is regarded as one of the best in the series and the gameplay is front and centre.

Apart from the combat, players also need to look after their health by taking malaria shots every once a while. The game is the perfect go-to when players are looking for a little challenge in the FPS genre.