5 best games to play if you like Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones on HBO was nothing short of a cultural event, despite a divisive last two seasons. The series of books from George RR Martin, for many people, was the Lord of the Rings of the current generation, and the show further drove home that point.

Gaming audiences are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking from a large selection of action RPG titles. For players looking to dip their toes into the genre and discover fantastic games that carry similar themes from the show, these are five of our picks.

Five best games to play if you like Game of Thrones

5) Telltale's Game of Thrones

To get the obvious out of the way first and include the one game that carries the brand name, Game of Thrones by Telltale is a worthy companion to the show. While not canon with George RR Martin's work or the HBO series, Telltale's offering still manages to tell a captivating story.

This game follows the story of House Forrester, bannermen to House Stark, and picks up right after the infamous Red Wedding. The House struggles to survive against forces from all sides, and includes familiar locations from the series as well as new ones.

The player controls different characters from the House Forrester, and the game takes place across King's Landing, Essos, and the North. It manages to fully represent the high-stakes politics of King's Landing as well as fantasy adventures through Essos.

The player's choices throughout the game have a significant impact and consequences, and therefore, each decision feels crucial. Telltale's efforts should have gotten more attention, as it is one of the best titles from this developer.

4) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

While we would all like to believe we would fit right alongside Jaime Lannister in the Kingsguard, most of us would probably end up somewhere closer to being Hot Pie. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is as authentic they get, with an insanely difficult but fair combat system that genuinely illustrates how hard swordplay really is.

This game also has a fantastic story rich with political backstabbing, epic wartime tales, and one that never fails to surprise the player. Kingdom Come: Deliverance was praised for its historical accuracy and authenticity, and rightfully so.

Initially, this title scared away many prospective buyers due to its somewhat steep learning curve. However, once players get the hangs of things, it is hard to put that controller down.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will challenge gamers at every turn, and they will love the game for it.

3) Dragon Age: Inquisition

Fans of the Dragon Age franchise have long known the series to be one of the best action RPGs in the history of videogames. This holds true for the third game in the series, Inquisition, as well.

BioWare, before Anthem, had established themselves as a quality studio capable of putting out back-to-back hits such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age. The studio had perfected the craft of making extraordinary action RPG titles.

For players familiar with the lore of Dragon Age, Inquisition was just the game they needed; one that expanded the scale and scope of the series hugely. Gamers build their character from scratch and eventually rise to the role of the Inquisitor, where they can make decisions and choices that massively alters the game's state.

The unprecedented amounts of control players had over the game blew them away. For gamers looking to engage in the cloak-and-dagger politics seen in Game of Thrones, Dragon Age: Inquisition is it.

2) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

If there ever was a game that doesn't seem to die down in popularity, even nearly a decade after its release, its Skyrim. The Elder Scrolls franchise has come to be recognized as simply one of the greatest western RPG franchises in the history of gaming, and that reputation is a hard one to live up to.

While expectations were high from the fifth entry in the franchise, none could have predicted the success that would be Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This game is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, and one that has persevered across multiple console generations and across different platforms.

Games simply do not get much more fun and immersive than Skyrim, as time and time again, players find themselves returning to it when in the mood for a fantasy action RPG.

1) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

There is no doubt when it comes to the game that people flock to when they want some of that Game of Thrones goodness. Both The Witcher and Game of Thrones have a ton of great literature and lore to draw from, and it shows in the game and series, respectively.

The Witcher 3 has been gushed over and praised all across the internet, and rightfully so. This game is as good as everyone claims, and then some. From throw-downs against fantastical beasts and monsters to playing king-maker to powerful kingdoms, The Witcher is everything fans of the genre could hope for.

The concluding chapter to Geralt's epic adventures in The Continent is one that will have players go through a range of emotions and keep them engaged for hours upon hours.