The ban of PUBG Mobile in India broke the hearts of thousands of Indian battle royale fans. PUBG Mobile now remains a fond memory of Indian gamers who loved the title for its graphics and gameplay.

Indian fans have not lost hope completely and still hope for an Indian version of PUBG Mobile. While players wait for more news on the recently announced Indian version of PUBG, here are a few games like PUBG Mobile that they can try out.

5 best games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile Indian version

1. PUBG Mobile Korean version

Image via surepureapk - blogger

The Korean version of PUBG Mobile has gained a lot of popularity in India ever since the Global version was banned. The gameplay and the game mechanics of both versions are the same.

The Korean version is loved by players as it gets quicker updates and better rewards than the Global version. The Korean version’s very own game currency, the Donkatsu Medal also attracts many players.

Download it from here.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via CNet

Call of Duty is one of the most popular video gaming franchises to have ever existed. Due to the huge popularity of video games, the creators also released an Android and iOS version which worked well in the mobile gaming industry.

Call of Duty: Mobile has over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store. PUBG Mobile players can enjoy the battle royale matches offered by the title.

Download it from here.

3. Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day

Image via Sensor Tower

Garena Free Fire is a popular choice for players looking for a pure battle royale game. It stands out among other titles from the same genre as it allows players to choose a character who has his/her own unique personality.

Players can access new skins and accessories via the major content updates that Free Fire gets from time to time. The realistic weapons in this title will surely remind players of the type of weapons that PUBG Mobile offered.

Download it from here.

4. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

This battle royale title has similarities with PUBG Mobile in terms of graphics and gameplay. ScarFall also has a good arsenal of powerful weapons that further enhance gameplay.

Players get the chance of respawning 3 times, which increases their chances of survival. This game can also be played offline and is slowly gaining popularity among Indian mobile gamers.

Download it from here.

5. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via APKPure.com

The best aspects of Swag Shooter are that it is compatible with low-end devices and requires no internet connection to run. This game gives also the option of customization of characters to its players.

Like PUBG Mobile, the ultimate goal is to survive till the end of the game. Players can also make use of helicopters and trains to reach their destination in time and leave the danger zone far behind.

Download it from here.