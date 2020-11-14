5 best games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile Lite Indian version

Indian players were heartbroken when the government decided to ban PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in September, citing security reasons. The latter was hailed as one of the best games from the battle royale genre because of its exciting gameplay and low-device requirements.

Even if Indian gamers are not able to enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite anymore, they have not lost hope completely. While they look forward to the announcement of an Indian version with bated breath, here are a few similar games that they can play.

Most suitable alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite while players wait for the Indian version

These are five of the best such titles that players can download from the Google Play Store:

1. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

PUBG Mobile Lite and Battle Royale 3D are quite similar because both belong to the battle royale genre. And as players would have assumed, players will have to land on a hostile island and be the last person standing in this game.

The area of the map featured in this title is 4x4km, and players can loot weapons in different places using the vehicles provided. They must also remember to avoid the Poison Circle.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline

Players often choose this game as they can play it online as well as offline. For those who would like to play it offline, PVP Shooting Battle offers over 20 missions that require no internet connection to run.

Its multiplayer mode allows players to play with friends online, like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite. There are also many exciting single-player campaigns offered by this title.

3. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

This game also has a shrinking safe zone like PUBG Mobile Lite. Players will have to stay inside this area if they do not want their health to deteriorate.

Battle Royale gives players an opportunity to buy cool skins with which they can dress up their characters as they please. This title has a collection of over 30 quality weapons.

4. Survival Battleground Free Firing Battle Squad

This title also offers realistic weapons like PUBG Mobile. There are more players in one match when compared to PUBG Mobile Lite, and hence, the matches last longer.

Players can opt for Survival Battleground as an internet connection is not mandatory to run it. However, if they want to enjoy it with friends, they will have to connect over the internet.

5. Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator

This game features pixelated characters like Minecraft. And similar to PUBG Mobile Lite, it offers various skins that players can use to customize their characters.

The best aspect of Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter is that it takes up very little storage space and is compatible with low-end devices. This title also has beginner-friendly controls, along with the auto-shooting feature.

