5 best games on Play Store like PUBG Mobile  after the game's ban

It may be a while before we can hope to play PUBG Mobile again following the game's ban in India. Until then, fans of the battle-royale game do have the option to try out other PUBG Mobile alternatives that are available on the Play Store.

In this article, we take a look at the five best alternatives to PUBG Mobile that are now available on the Play Store. We also take a look at the features of each game and how they are similar to or different from the gameplay of PUBG Mobile.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile on the Play Store

1) Call of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile gameplay (Image credits: CrushThePixel)

Call of Duty Mobile has always been one of the strongest competitors of PUBG Mobile, so it is little wonder that a lot of PUBG players decided to switch to this game after the ban of PUBG.

COD Mobile does have a similar battle-royale mode like PUBG:100 players parachute down to a map and fight each other until only one survives. But what sets this game apart from PUBG Mobile is its focus on other 5 vs 5 multiplayer game modes such as Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination and many more that will definitely make you feel spoilt for choice.

2) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image credits: Sensortower)

Another battle-royale game that has been pitted against PUBG Mobile more times than we can count is Free Fire which has also benefited quite a lot from PUBG's ban.

While both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are battle-royale games that follow a similar format of gameplay, Free Fire has mixed things up and created their own approach to the genre. They take 50 players instead of 100 and create shorter, action-packed BR matches that last only ten minutes. Free Fire also adds unique characters to the game that display unique skills and tactics while playing.

3) Zooba: Free-for-all

Zooba (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Zooba is a quirky and whimsical battle royale-game that is basically a zoo gone haywire. The game has unique animals that can be picked as the avatars for your player before the BR matches, and like in any other battle-royale game, you must fight to survive till the end.

If you’re used to the sophisticated and realistic graphics of PUBG Mobile, switching to Zooba may feel disconcerting as the game uses simplistic and cartoonish textures. However, the game itself is pretty decently executed and will provide you with hours of fun battle-royale gameplay.

4) Scarfall: The Royale Combat

Scarfall (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Scarfall is yet another battle-royale game that allows for both TPS and FPS perspectives and features options to play either solo or in a squad, elements that are similar to the gameplay of PUBG Mobile.

Where Scarfall differs from PUBG however, is that they have attempted to create an offline battle-royale experience as well, which is of course a single-player challenge where players must fight off enemies in a huge map. This extra addition sets Scarfall apart from PUBG Mobile and makes it a very interesting alternative to try.

5) Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Speaking of introducing new and unique features into the battle-royale gameplay, Rocket Royale definitely tries to maintain an individualistic approach to the genre. Just like PUBG Mobile, the main objective in the game is to kill all opponents and survive as the last man standing.

But unlike PUBG Mobile, the game involves having to build a rocket in order to escape the arena. The rocket must be protected from attempted destruction by other players, though. Thus, Rocket Royale does a great job of adding their own spin to the BR genre and can be considered a great alternative to PUBG Mobile if you’re looking to try something new.