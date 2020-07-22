If you love playing games but are equipped with a computer that does not have a dedicated graphics card, you do not have to worry as there are a series of great games that you can still play.

Here are five of the best games that you can play even if your desktop/laptop is not equipped with a GPU.

5 best games that do not require GPU

#1 Celeste

Celeste (Image Courtesy: Nintendo)

Celeste requires you to traverse through high mountains to reach the summit. From rock climbing to jumping off cliffs, there are many activities that you can engage in while playing this platforming video game. It is to be noted that the use of a controller will greatly improve your performance in the game.

#2 Dead Cells

Dead Cells (Image Courtesy: Android Police)

Winning can be incredibly difficult in Dead Cells. New weapons will gradually be unlocked as you proceed in this combat game and they will increase your chances of winning. You will have to keep playing the game regularly if you want to develop stealth and precision.

#3 Need For Speed: Most Wanted

Advertisement

Need For Speed: Most Wanted (Image Courtesy: Reddit)

If you are into car games, then look no further than NFS: Most Wanted. The Need For Speed games are known for their fancy cars and great races. NFS: Most Wanted has a large variety of cars to choose from, which means players can choose either a high-end model or a low-end car, depending on the race course.

#4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Image Courtesy: Call of Duty)

A first-person shooter game, COD: Modern Warfare 2 is still one of the best games in the Call of Duty franchise. The key to winning this game is to notice the enemy before he notices you. Try to camouflage yourself as much as possible and use a powerful assault rifle to shoot your enemies.

#5 Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

The name of the game might seem ironic but if you love games like Fortnite and PUBG, then this is a game that you should try, especially if you have a PC which is not very fast. In this multiplayer battle royale game, you have to engage in a competitive shooting battle against your enemies.