5 of the best games under Rs 500 on Steam

PC gaming has remained as one of the most popular platforms for gaming for the longest time despite stiff competition from consoles. While building a PC can be expensive, players can still enjoy a lot of games, even on modest PC setups.

Steam has been instrumental in making PC gaming accessible to a broader audience, and it has successfully done so by way of discounts and sales.

Steam runs plenty of discounts and sales throughout the year, and players can pick up some of the best games available, for as low as ₹150.

The discounts and low prices aren't just restricted to Indie titles, but several Triple-A titles are currently on discounted prices as well.

Top 5 games under ₹500 on Steam

5) SUPERHOT

SUPERHOT is one of the most creative and unique First-person shooters that you can play. It is visually brilliant, and the number of creative ways in which you tackle a situation is endless.

SUPERHOT is both a shooter and a puzzle game simultaneously, and will force you to make every single one of your moves count. SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete will be available for free if players buy SUPERHOT.

Price: ₹248

4) Bioshock: The Collection

The Bioshock trilogy contains some of the best gaming titles of the generation. There are only a handful of games that can match Bioshock toe-to-toe in terms of creativity and sheer brilliance of the environment.

The world-building in Bioshock is unparalleled, and the gameplay serves both a thematic and mechanical purpose. Bioshock: The Collections contains all three games with all their DLCs, making it an instant no-brainer.

Price: ₹436

3) South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park is one of the most iconic animated TV series of all-time, and has captured the imagination of several generations. South Park: The Fractured But Whole is the sequel to the critically acclaimed South Park: The Stick of Truth.

The sequel continues the story from the first game, and builds on the fantastic RPG gameplay of the original. The video games successfully carry over the charm and the appeal of the TV show, which is quite a remarkable feat.

Price: ₹299

2) Euro Truck Simulator 2

Euro Truck Simulator puts you in control of a truck driver who must deliver packages across Europe.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is the sequel to the original game which received overwhelmingly positive reviews. The game accurately recreates some of the most beautiful European cities and countryside.

There is rarely another game that can deliver an experience as tranquil yet captivating as Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Price: ₹241

1) Far Cry 5

Perhaps in a bid to build up anticipation for the next Far Cry, Steam and Ubisoft are running a week-long sale for all Far Cry games. Far Cry New Dawn, the latest title is also available for a discounted price.

While Far Cry 3 is available for only ₹150 on Steam. The Far Cry franchise provides some of the best FPS experiences in all of gaming, and the current discounted prices make it too good an offer to pass.

Price (Far Cry 5): ₹449