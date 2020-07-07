5 Best Games that run on 32 bit in 2020

There are many good games that you can play even if you have only a 32-bit Operating System (OS).

Here are the top 5 games that you can play if your system is equipped with a 32-bit OS.

If you love to play video games but only have a 32-bit Operating System (OS), then you do not need to worry. There are some fantastic games that can still run smoothly on your computer.

5 Best Games that run on 32-bit Operating System

These are five of the best games that you can install if your system is equipped with a 32 bit OS:

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3. Image: Microsoft.

Published by Ubisoft in 2012, Far Cry 3 is a first-person shooter game that will quickly pull you into the open world that it offers. With a beautiful tropical surrounding, this game is set in the fictional world of Rook Islands. Just make sure that you have the stomach to digest blood and violence.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel® Core®2 Duo E6700 @ 2.6 GHz or better, AMD™ Athlon™64 X2 6000+ @ 3.0Ghz or better

RAM: 2 GB Windows® XP / 4 GB Windows Vista®, Windows® 7, Windows® 8

GPU: 512 MB DirectX® 9.0c compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher

NVidia™ 8800 or better, AMD™ HD 2900 or better

DX: DirectX 9.0c

OS: Windows® XP (with SP3) or Windows Vista® (with SP2), Windows® 7 (with SP1) or Windows® 8

Store: 15 GB HD space

Sound: DirectX® 9.0c Compatible Sound Card 5.1 with Latest Drivers

ODD: DVD-ROM Dual Layer

Assassin’s Creed IV: Blackflag

Assassin’s Creed IV: Blackflag. Image: Microsoft.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Blackflag is an action-packed game which will not let you take your eyes off the screen. With a fantastic storyline set in beautiful places, you will love this game if you are a fan of The Pirates of the Caribbean movie series.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core2Quad Q8400 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz

RAM: 2 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 260 or AMD Radeon HD 4870 (512MB VRAM with shader Model 4.0 or higher)

DX: DirectX 10

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 (both 32/64bit versions)

Store: 30 GB available space

Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with latest drivers

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger. Image: Nintendo South Africa.

This is one of the most underrated games in the video gaming world, and it deserves more recognition. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is for the ones who like American Western movies. Fans that yearn to play Red Dead Redemption but are unable to because of the system requirements can play this game and get nearly the same gaming experience.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: 2 GHz Intel® Core™2 Duo or 2 GHz AMD Athlon™ 64 X2

RAM: 2 GB RAM

GPU: 512 MB DirectX® 9.0c–compliant

DX: 9.0c

OS: Windows® XP (SP3) / Windows Vista® (SP2) / Windows® 7 (SP1) / Windows® 8

Store: 5 GB HD space

Sound: DirectX 9.0c–compliant

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. Image: YouTube.

The gameplay of this game might feel a bit intimidating to you at first but stick through it to get a great gaming experience by the end of it. The story, characters and most importantly, the action is worth your time and energy. Brownie point for the soundtrack as it invokes the right amount of nostalgia among players.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: 1 GHz Pentium III / Athlon or 1.2GHz Celeron or Duron processor

RAM: 256 MB RAM

GPU: 32 MB DirectX 9 Compatible AGP Graphics Card with HW T&L support

DX: DirectX 9.0

OS: Windows 98, Windows ME, Windows 2000 or Windows XP

Store: 1.7 GB hard drive space

Mafia II

Mafia II. Image: PlayStation Universe.

Mafia II is one of the best action-adventure games. The game has complex and intriguing characters. Moreover, the game is based in the fictional town of Empire Bay, which is impeccably designed. It is the perfect game to play if you have ever wondered what it would be like to live in 1940s New York City.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Pentium D 3Ghz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3600+ (Dual-core) or higher

RAM: 1.5 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce 8600 / ATI HD2600 Pro or better

DX: DirectX 9.0c

OS: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7

Store: 8 GB

Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0c compliant card