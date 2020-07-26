5 of the best games like Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima, the latest Sony PS4 exclusive by SuckerPunch Productions, is now out and has received positive reviews across the board. The PS4 console cycle is winding down but Sony isn't looking to rest on their laurels, with plenty of great games released this year.

Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II serve as a great send-off for the PS4, which has been an extremely successful console for Sony. While PS4 owners can begin their Samurai journey on the Island of Tsushima, there are still many other great games with similar themes across multiple platforms.

Here are some of the best games that are similar to Ghost of Tsushima:

5 best games like Ghost of Tsushima

5) Nioh

While Nioh takes more after FromSoftware games rather than an open-world adventure game like Ghost of Tsushima, it is a compelling Samurai-themed adventure that is as beautiful as it is punishing.

Nioh is one of the most enjoyable SoulsBorne games and has enough original ideas to stand out as a wholly unique game. While mechanically and structurally, the game is not anything like Ghost of Tsushima, they both share a Samurai aesthetic and theme.

4) Assassin's Creed Series

While fans have been clamouring for the Assassin's Creed series to have a game set in feudal Japan, Ubisoft has yet to deliver a Samurai story like Ghost of Tsushima.

For many fans, Ghost of Tsushima serves as a great way to gauge what an Assassin's Creed game set in feudal Japan would be like, although both games are different in terms of art style, tone and themes.

Having said that, they do share the open-world structure and player choice when it comes to picking an approach between combat and stealth.

3) Death Stranding

Death Stranding, in all aspects of gameplay, is in complete contrast to Ghost of Tsushima. Apart from a vast open world, the games share very little similarities.

However, an emphasis on great art style and graphics is what draws parallels between the two games. While Ghost of Tsushima is visually stunning at every point, Death Standing's imagining of a post-apocalyptic America is as beautiful as it is punishing.

The beautiful open world of both games will have the player enabling Photo Mode in every other minute of gameplay.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is quite possibly one of the greatest action RPGs ever made in the history of gaming. It is an excellent adventure game that is sure to take up many hours of gameplay.

While both The Witcher 3 and Ghost of Tsushima deal with different themes, the medieval setting and the hack-and-slash gameplay is what connects the two games.

The Witcher 3 is a great example of how to do an open-world game, with it truly utilising the concept and possessing great content.

Ghost of Tsushima takes inspiration from the best open-world games and delivers an amazing playground for the player, rich with secrets and wonder.

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

FromSoftware has gone from strength to strength with every one of their releases and has evolved the SoulsBorne genre with each game.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the perfect Samurai-themed adventure you should play before or after Ghost of Tsushima. The difficulty and challenge of Sekiro might seem daunting at first but it is a blissful experience once players can get used to the combat.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the best games from FromSoftware, which is saying a lot as the studio has put out nothing but great games since Demon's Souls.