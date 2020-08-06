5 best games that take more than 40 hours to beat

The video games industry has evolved by leaps and bounds over the years and games today are far bigger and more technologically advanced than they have ever been.

Games today look more photo-realistic and offer endless amounts of content. While game length isn't necessarily the biggest factor while evaluating a game, it certainly helps the game's case when players look for something to pick up.

The idea is that the player will be able to get great value for their money if the game takes longer to complete. These are five of the best games that take more than 40 hours to complete.

Five best games that take more than 40 hours to complete

5) Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Sailing the open seas looking for Spanish galleons to board and sink while also simultaneously looking for treasures is one of the best parts about Black Flag. While players can just as quickly run through the main story of the game in roundabouts 25 hours, that isn't the ideal way to play the game.

The game is at its best when the player is taking in the open-world and exploring the vast West Indies on their own pirate ship, the Jackdaw. The map is rich with lush, tropical locations that encourage the players to explore at their own pace.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a massive game, and not just in terms of the level of production the game took. The main story alone can take up nearly 47 hours to complete, which is massive, and players will be getting full value for their money when they buy the game.

Apart from the main story, the game's open-world is one of the most content-rich maps in all of Rockstar Games' catalogue. Events occur at random throughout the map, and the player can stumble their way onto enjoyable moments by merely exploring the open-world.

3) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Fans eagerly await any news of Elder Scrolls VI sometime this year, as the franchise has been responsible for some of the best Western RPGs in gaming history.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim stands as a testament to the fact of how games can genuinely expand the horizons of storytelling and interactive mediums. The world of Skyrim is one that truly immerses the player to the point where the player can craft their own stories with their version of events in the game.

There are only a few games that are as expansive and enjoyable as Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

2) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V might not be the most traditional open-world game, but it is sure to keep players engaged for hours. The game's lengthy main campaign takes quite a while to beat, but the Side Missions and variations on the main missions is what truly draws out the game length.

However, that is not to say that the players will be repeating their actions over and over, as the game offers plenty of ways through which you can tackle every mission. If the player is tired of sneaking around enemy bases, they can very well call in a chopper and a tank to simply annihilate enemy forces.

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 will go down in gaming history as one of the best games ever made, and truly offers players an unprecedented amount of content to keep themselves engaged for weeks on end.

CD Projekt Red pulled out all stops with not just the main campaign, but also a considerable amount of side quests, Witcher Contracts and tonnes of other content that takes 100+ hours to complete.

It is truly one of the toughest games to complete 100 percent but at no point does The Witcher 3 ever feel tedious or tiring. The game is truly a testament to how far video games have come and ranks among the very best of games.