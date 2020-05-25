Intel HD 620 can run AC: Black Flag at a decent frame rate

The Intel HD Graphics Card line of Integrated Graphics chipsets have always been a staple of the budget gaming setup and mid-tier laptops. The Intel HD 620 is one such Integrated Graphics chipset on the higher end of the line.

Integrated Graphics will never compare to the solid Dedicated Video Memory provided by high powered dedicated chipsets by Nvidia and AMD.

However, the Intel HD Graphics are still a good option if you want to play previous-gen games and are not looking to shell out quite a bit of money on a dedicated graphics card.

Intel HD 620 is a standard chipset available on many mid-tier laptops and is capable of running a lot of good games from the past.

Games Intel HD 620 Graphics Card Can Still Run

The Intel HD 620 isn't a graphics card you should go out of your way to buy for your gaming setup, it usually comes along with mid-tier laptops and provides integrated graphics. It is still capable of running a lot of popular games currently.

Here are some quality games that the Intel HD 620 can run without issue:

1) Fortnite

One of, if not the most popular game of the last decade, Fortnite hit the markets positive reception. It is the most streamed game in the history of gaming and boasts of a high player base that only keeps rising as the days go by.

The Intel HD 620 can run this game on low to medium settings with the 1366 x 768 resolution level being the most optimal way to go about it. While it won't obviously run the game on Ultra at a solid 60 fps anytime soon, it would just about provide a good frame-rate for a solid gameplay experience.

2) Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Possibly the most loved game in the Assassin's Creed franchise next to Assassin's Creed II, the pirate adventures of Edward Kenway is a great world for players to dive into in 2020.

The game's fantastic story and signature Assassin's Creed cinematic gameplay is only bolstered by the improved Ship Battle mechanics that has been overhauled and made even more fun.

Released to overwhelming positive reception, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag is one of the best games in the franchise and the Intel HD 620 can run the game at a decent frame rate at low to medium texture levels.

3) SUPERHOT

A favourite of the indie-game community, SUPERHOT is a fresh new take on the FPS genre. Featuring an extremely appealing art-style coupled with a brilliant shooting mechanic, SUPERHOT is perfect for fans of movies like the Matrix and John Wick.

SUPERHOT was one of the biggest successes for an indie game, with its "time moves when you move" is at front and center of the game and is a very unique experience for all players.

SUPERHOT isn't an extremely demanding game, so the Intel HD 620 will have absolutely no problem running this indie masterpiece.

4) Overwatch

Overwatch is Activision Blizzard's biggest Esports juggernaut since DoTA, and is still one of the most popular class based FPS in the video gaming community.

It is one of the best games in its genre and Overwatch is sure to give players countless hours of fun in its extensive online game modes. The Intel HD 620 is capable of running the game at a decent frame rate at low to medium to texture levels at an optimal resolution level.

5) Payday 2: The Heist

Payday is one of the most fun you can have online with your friends in a game, period. Payday 2: The Heist is the sequel to the equally successful Payday, in the game you along with your friends must plan out and execute Heists in various locations such as banks, meth labs and etc.

It is one of the most fun online experiences in the history of gaming and can provide countless hours of mayhem and shooting. The Intel HD 620 can run this game at optimal settings from low to mid presets.

If you're looking to play a fun game online with your friends, Payday 2 might just be it.