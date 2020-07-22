5 best games without in-game purchases

Microtransactions or in-game purchases have been a rather alarming trend in the gaming industry. Fans have been extremely vocal against the presence of these features, as they that cost players real money for in-game items.

Back in the day, players would get access to better, more powerful items or skins by actually playing the game. Today, they have been replaced by in-game purchases and microtransactions. In a way, users throw money at the game for mostly not playing it.

This model was popularised by mobile games, which are mostly free and hence, make their money using in-game purchases. However, it is not justified in Triple-A games that already cost a lot to buy.

These are some of the best games you can play that do not have in-game purchases.

Five best PC games without in-game transactions

5) The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red, developers of The Witcher 3, have been extremely critical of companies following the microtransaction model and have not included them in their magus opus.

The only purchases available in The Witcher 3 are 2 DLCs, which are perhaps the best in the gaming history.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn

Soon to be released on PCs, Horizon Zero Dawn by Guerrilla is simply one of the best Third-Person action/adventure games ever made. Powered by the Decima Engine that also powers games like Death Stranding, the game is stunning in every frame.

The core gameplay loop of Horizon Zero Dawn is exceptionally addictive, and is endlessly enjoyable. Climbing atop a mechanical dinosaur never gets old, and the game will continue to surprise you till the end.

3) Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima returned to gaming after he departed from Konami with Death Stranding, which had enormous hype and anticipation, as has been the case with every Kojima game.

And Death Stranding does not disappoint, as it strives to create an entirely new genre with a profound and ultimately beautiful message throughout its story. Death Stranding is now out on PC, and players are ready to test their will against the elements.

2) Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is a throwback in every sense of the word, while also being forward-thinking in terms of gameplay and visuals. The game retains much of the same sense of speed, action, and brutality of the classics, as well as the financial model.

Paying the full price of the game's purchase is all the purchasing that players will be doing in Doom Eternal. There are no stores or items that you need to buy; the only way to unlock items is by playing — old school style.

1) Assassin's Creed Origins

It seems like Ubisoft took all the criticism they received for incorporating microtransactions in a single-player game, that is already expensive, to begin with, to heart.

They did not include any in Assassin's Creed Origins, and it was received far better for it. While the game still has issues, it was still a step in a positive direction for a publisher infamous for including hideous microtransactions.