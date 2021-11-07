5 best gaming headsets for Black Friday deals

Gaming headsets are a unique peripheral that is notorious for dividing the gaming community. The audiophiles of the gaming community will always advise others to steer clear of headsets and buy a separate microphone if they value audio quality. For those who prioritize convenience overall, the entire package that headsets bring provides a lot more value.

While it is factually sound that dedicated mics and headphones provide a superior experience in all aspects, the portability of a gaming headset with a mic onboard cannot be denied and makes for a brilliant value proposition for people who move around a lot.

With Black Friday coming up, here's a look at five great gaming headsets across all price ranges and functionalities (Bluetooth/wired) that gamers can keep an eye out for.

What to look for in a gaming headset

Comfort is a huge factor when it comes to choosing a gaming headset (Image via RTINGS)

When picking out a gaming headset, buyers need to keep these metrics in mind:

Comfort Sound quality Mic Quality Latency (if Bluetooth headsets are considered)

For players who sit down for long gaming sessions, comfort is king when it comes to picking out a gaming headset. Over-ear headsets with decent clamping force or in-ears are usually the go-to option for gamers as on-ear headphones tend to be fatiguing after a couple of hours.

When it comes to headsets, players should brace for the fact that the audio will not be as crisp or balanced as a pure headphone. Most traditional gaming headsets are tuned to have a bass-heavy signature that feels incredibly immersive in first-person shooters as they amplify gunshots and explosions. This, however, is a negative when it comes to listening to music as the bass tends to overpower other elements.

Most gaming headset mics leave a lot to be desired, but are passable enough for communication. Headset mics are infinitely inferior to even the cheapest dedicated mics, but this has been changing recently with companies like Astro stepping up their mic game.

Which gaming headset should I choose?

Listed below are some of the best gaming headsets on the market that target different value propositions. While some are budget oriented, others focus on Bluetooth and low latency. Here's a holistic look at the various corners of the gaming headset market and the best in each category.

5) HyperX Cloud Stinger - The budget king

Headset type Over-ear Connection Wired Build type Plastic Price $50

Pros:

Extremely lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions

Great mic that far exceeds its budget

Cons:

No surround sound

Non-detachable cable

4) Logitech G433 - The all rounder

Headset type Over-ear Connection Wired Build type Plastic and metal Price $79.99–$99.99

Pros:

Relatively neutral sound, great for casual music sessions

No audio latency and fully swiveling earcups for comfort

Cons:

Poor sound isolation

Heavy sound leakage

3) SteelSeries Arctis 7 - Wireless on a budget

Headset type Over-ear Connection Wireless Build type Plastic Price $150

Pros:

Great battery life

Good mic that performs well in noisy environments

Cons:

High latency

Can be uncomfortable for users with larger ears

2) Logitech G PRO X WIRELESS LIGHTSPEED - Unmatched wireless value

Headset type Over-ear Connection Wireless Build type Plastic and metal Price $200

Pros:

Great build quality and sound signature

Detachable mic

Hardware control buttons

Cons:

Requires separate USB dongle to lower latency

Poor portability as it doesn't fold very well

1) Astro A50 Gen 4 Wireless - Little to no compromises

Headset type Over-ear Connection Wireless Build type Plastic with metal hinges Price $300

Pros:

Low latency

Great sound and microphone quality

Super comfortable

Cons:

Bulky design reduces portability

Separate base station needed to use the headphones

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi