5 best Free Fire streamers in March 2021

Garena Free Fire has become a gaming sensation on mobile phones. In terms of numbers, the Battle Royale title has clocked over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store while also creating a record of having over 80 million daily active users globally in May 2020.

The game also has been an immense commercial success with a vast number of collaborations.

These numbers are also a byproduct of the staggering popularity the game has gained through various online streams. Everyone knows that after the Battle Royale genre's success, many gamers jumped into the streaming business, making it a great career choice today.

Such streamers have also made the game more popular among fans.

Five best live streamers of Free Fire

Here is the list of the best such broadcasters for March 2021 in no specific order:

# 1 - Gyan Gaming

Image via Gyan Gaming, YouTube

Sujan "Gyan Sujan" Mistri is an Indian YouTuber who live streams Garena Free Fire. His channel, Gyan Gaming, boasts 8.61 million subscribers with nearly 980 million views.

The channel offers various videos, including highlights, interviews, challenges, and informative clips about the game, other than live streaming.

#2 - Desi Gamers

Image via Desi Gamers, YouTube

Amit Sharma, also known as Amit bhai, is an Indian YouTuber and a popular Free Fire streamer who owns the channel Desi Gamers.

It has 9.03 million subscribers and over 1.09 billion views. The channel features streams and gameplay highlights of various games, with Free Fire being the most featured title.

#3 - Nobru

Image via Nobru, YouTube

Brazilian professional gamer Bruno 'Nobru' Goes is another name on this list who is immensely popular among fans for his skills. His YouTube channel, Nobru, has over 12.1 million subscribers with more than 742.88 million views.

Along with live streaming, the channel also features highlights and challenge videos.

#4 - Total Gaming

Image via Total Gaming, YouTubee

Total Gaming, owned by Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is one of the most subscribed YouTube gaming channels that live streams Garena Free Fire.

With a subscriber count of 21.8 million, the channel has over 3.09 billion views. It is immensely popular among Indian fans and features other popular games such as Minecraft and GTA 5.

#5 - TheDonato

Image via TheDonato, YouTube

Donato Muñoz, better known as TheDonato, is a Venezuelan YouTuber residing in Argentina who is one of the most popular Free Fire streamers. His YouTube channel with the same name is among the top channels on the platform featuring this game.

With over 3.69 billion views, the channel has 23.4 million subscribers. Apart from Free Fire, it also features other games like PUBG Mobile, GTA 5, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales etc.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.