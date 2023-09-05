5 best Genshin Impact Zhongli builds in 2023: Shield bot, Support, Burst DPS, and more types

Genshin Impact 4.0 update has officially entered its second phase featuring Zhongli on the limited banners. The Geo Archon will be having its fifth rerun from September 05 to September 26, 2023. All players, especially the newer ones, should not miss the opportunity to grab the strongest shielder and one of the best supports in the game.

Those who are lucky enough to summon Zhongli in the version 4.0 update will want to know his best builds. Although he is famous for unbreakable shields or for dealing huge damage from Elemental Burst, he is not limited to this play style. In this listicle, players will learn about all the different builds for Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 Zhongli builds in Genshin Impact 2023

In Genshin Impact, the best builds for Zhongli are based on the distribution of damage between his normal attacks, elemental skill, and elemental bursts. Here is a quick overview:

Shield-Bot Burst Support Physical DPS (Pikeli) Hybrid DPS Geo DPS (Microwave)

It is important for players to realize that all of these builds/ playstyles are viable and can be fun to play, but only a few are optimal for Zhongli's true potential.

1) Shield-Bot

Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

As a shielder, Zhongli easily has the strongest shields in the game, which do not require energy and can be maintained for 100% uptime. This Genshin Impact build only requires HP% artifact stats, a 3-Star weapon, and one Talent investment.

Use the following for the Shield-Bot build:

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill

Elemental Skill Weapons: Black Tassel/ Favonius Lance

Black Tassel/ Favonius Lance Artifact Set: Rainbow/ Tenacity of the Milelith

Rainbow/ Tenacity of the Milelith Artifact Stats: HP%/ HP%/ HP% or Crit (For Favonius)

So far, this is the most recommended build for Zhongli that is commonly used in the community.

2) Burst Support

Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli's burst support build is widely regarded as a meme build in the Genshin Impact community when he is at C0. However, at C2 or higher, or if players have a significant investment in Zhongli, this build can be a superior offshoot of the previous Shield-Bot build. For this build players will have to invest in the following:

Talent Priority: Elemental Burst

Elemental Burst Weapons: Staff of Homa/ Wavebreaker's Fin/ “The Catch”

Staff of Homa/ Wavebreaker's Fin/ “The Catch” Artifact Set: Noblesse Oblige/ Emblem of Severed Fates

Noblesse Oblige/ Emblem of Severed Fates Artifact Stats: ATK% or HP%/ Geo DMG Bonus/ CRIT%

Because of Zhongli's Burst's lengthy animation and weak damage output, it is generally not advised to use him on Genshin Impact teams. While Zhongli's primary playstyle is that of a shielder, at C2 or with a significant investment, he can also develop into a strong Burst support.

3) Physical DPS (Pikeli)

Weird but Fun build (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli's physical DPS is a unique build in Genshin Impact, wherein he does decent Physical DMG on the field. The best weapon for this build—the Crescent Pike—inspired the name Pikeli, which is another name for the build in the community.

Here is a quick overview of the physical DPS build:

Talent Priority: Normal Attacks

Normal Attacks Weapons: Crescent Pike

Crescent Pike Artifact Set: Pale Flame/ Gladiator's Finale

Pale Flame/ Gladiator's Finale Artifact Stats: ATK%/ Physical DMG Bonus/ CRIT%

Physical DPS Zhongli's teams differ greatly. Some use him as a catalyst for potent off-field units, while others concentrate on amplifying his direct personal damage.

4) Hybrid DPS

Jack of all Trades (Image via HoYoverse)

Physical DPS Zhongli has a branch called Hybrid DPS Zhongli in Genshin Impact. For the Hybrid DPS build, here is a quick overview:

Talent Priority: Normal Attack=Skill=Burst

Normal Attack=Skill=Burst Weapons: Staff of Homa/ Primordial Jade-Winged Spear/ Crescent Pike

Staff of Homa/ Primordial Jade-Winged Spear/ Crescent Pike Artifact Set: Noblesse Oblige/ Gladiator's Finale

Noblesse Oblige/ Gladiator's Finale Artifact Stats: ATK% or HP%/ Geo DMG Bonus/ CRIT%

Notably, the Hybrid DPS build is merely a variant of Pikeli that is roughly equivalent in strength. Their playstyles are quite similar in actual gameplay in Genshin Impact. However, the Hybrid build uses both his Physical and Geo damage, evenly distributing his damage across his kit. This is the main difference between these builds.

5) Geo DPS (Microwave)

Stele Resonance between constructs (Image via HoYoverse)

When investing in Zhongli's pillar, it becomes a significant asset. This is done in a unique team core known as "Microwave," which uses Geo Traveler's numerous constructs to strategically generate multiple Stele resonance pulses.

For this Geo DPS build in Genshin Impact, invest in the following:

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill=Burst

Elemental Skill=Burst Weapons: Staff of Homa/ Primordial Jade-Winged Spear/ “The Catch”

Staff of Homa/ Primordial Jade-Winged Spear/ “The Catch” Artifact Set: Emblem of Severed Fate/ 2pc combos (Noblesse/Tenacity/Emblem/Petra)

Emblem of Severed Fate/ 2pc combos (Noblesse/Tenacity/Emblem/Petra) Artifact Stats: ATK% or HP%/ Geo DMG Bonus/ CRIT%

Zhongli and Geo MC deal a lot of damage over time and generate a lot of energy. As such, they can be used as an off-field DPS mechanic for other carries or as a Quickswap composition to take advantage of the high multipliers and low cooldowns in Genshin Impact.