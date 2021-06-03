5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire as of June 2021

Alongside characters with abilities, Free Fire features pets that distinguish the title from the other battle royale games on the mobile platform.

The gloo wall grenade in Free Fire is a unique weapon that allows players to instantly build a protective barrier on the battlefield. Like most other weapons and grenades, these gloo walls also come in a variety of attractive skins, making them look more appealing.

Listed below are some of the best gloo wall skins in Free Fire as of June 2021.

What are the top five gloo wall skins in Free Fire?

1) FFWC gloo wall skin

The FFWC skin is one of the most popular gloo wall skins released during the FFWC event. The skin does not add to the dimension or size of the gloo wall but puts on an appealing black and white FFWC themed design.

2) Blood Hockey

Blood Hockey (Image via Nawab Gamer/YouTube)

The Blood Hockey skin was released during an Elite Pass pre-order and was one of the most in-demand items at that time.

The skin is very attractive, with great designs displaying a red backdrop and a skull imprinted in the middle of it.

3) Death Guardian

Death Guardian (Image via Nawab Gamer/YouTube)

The in-game description of Death Guardian skin reads, "Guards of Oblivion." It is one of the most popular gloo wall skins in Free Fire.

After applying the skin, the size of the gloo wall is widened to such an extent that even two players can take cover behind it.

4) Rebel Academy

The Rebel Academy skin is one of the rarest and most visually appealing gloo wall skins in Free Fire. The skin was released during a Top Up event where players had to buy 500 diamonds to claim it.

The in-game description of this popular gloo wall skin reads, "Rage against the rules."

5) Gate to Oblivion

The Gate to Oblivion gloo wall skin was released during the Shark Top Up event. And this has one of the most attractive designs. The design displays a red lava-colored gloo wall with a monster skull printed in the middle.

This is not just one of the best gloo wall skins but also one of the rarest.

Also read: 5 best locations on Garena Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. Choosing one skin over another is the individual choice of the reader.

Edited by Shaheen Banu