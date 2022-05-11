5 best green Magic: The Gathering cards in Streets of New Capenna

With the all-new Magic: The Gathering Expansions, there is a race to determine which cards are the most powerful and will potentially be money cards. Whether a staple or a key to one or more decks becoming tournament viable, there's a lot to experience in a new expansion.

Streets of New Capenna, the latest Magic: The Gathering update, features some truly impressive cards. Green, in particular, may have some of the best cards in the entire expansion.

Green in Magic: The Gathering has one of the best cards in the entire expansion

When it comes to green in Magic: The Gathering, it's typically built around a few ideals. They want to have lots of mana ramp, +1/+1 tokens, and easy access to enormous, amazing creatures. Quite a few of these traits are seen in the best green cards of MTG when it comes to Streets of New Capenna.

Power and usefulness will vary from player to player, but these cards, in particular, stand out from the rest that players should at least consider for their decks going forward.

5) Topiary Stomper (Rare Creature)

The Topiary Stomper is a decent monster that also mana ramps, so it has two great uses (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Green in Magic: The Gathering is known for two things: beefy, useful creatures, and mana ramp. Topiary Stomper does both of these things. It's a 4/4 for 3, which sounds amazing. It can't attack or block unless the player controls 7 or more lands. This is green, so that won't be an issue. It also has vigilance, so it doesn't tap to attack and can also search for a basic land card and put it into play tapped when it comes out.

3 mana is the cost of several of the green mana ramp cards, but this one sticks around and can hurt people.

4) Gala Greeters (Rare Creature)

Gala Greeters can swell out of control, create Treasure tokens, and give life every turn (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Gala Greeters is great for a creature-heavy deck. In Mono-Green Elves, this could be hilarious. A 1/1 for 2, it has Alliance. This means that whenever another creature enters play for the owner of this card, pick an ability off a list that hasn't been chosen this turn. Gala Greeters can get all three of those every turn.

Gala choices

Put a +1/+1 counter on Gala Greeters

Create a tapped Treasure Token

You gain 2 life

There are endless benefits as long as the player has a way to constantly summon creatures. They don't really have to be summoned either but just come into play. Token creatures love this card.

3) Titan of Industry (Mythic Rare Creature)

Titan of Industry is an excellent name and an even better card (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

A 7/7 for 7, Standard Magic: The Gathering green creature does so much and is used in one of the most powerful decks in the game right now. It has Reach and Trample, so it can stop fliers and overrun weak blockers. When it comes into play, the controller picks one of two of the following abilities, which are dead useful.

Titanic choices

Destroy target artifact or enchantment

Target player gains 5 life

Create a 4/4 green Rhino Warrior creature token

Put a shield counter on a creature you control

The shield counter’s especially interesting because the Titan of Industry could be the target. When a creature has a shield counter and takes damage, they remove the counter instead of taking damage. A powerful creature with a wide variety of removal and buff options, it’s one beefy elemental.

2) Vivien on the Hunt (Mythic Rare Planeswalker)

Vivien seldom disappoints, and this is no exception (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Vivien Reed is a popular green planeswalker in Magic: The Gathering, and this version is an excellent one as well. She comes into play with 4 loyalty for 6 mana (2 green) and can access any of her abilities upon casting her, and only has one downtick, which creates a 4/4 green Rhino Warrior creature token.

Vivien is a Birthing Pod, only in planeswalker form. Her +2 allows her to sacrifice a creature, and if the player does, they can search for a creature card with Mana Value equal to 1 plus the sacrificed creature's Mana Value, then put it into play. It is an incredible value all on its own. The +1 lets the player mill five cards, and any creatures found that way go into the player's hand.

Vivien on the Hunt will 100% see play in Magic: The Gathering, even if she's expensive.

1) Bootlegger’s Stash (Mythic Rare Artifact)

This is hands down the best card in the whole expansion (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

There are quite a few powerful cards in Magic: The Gathering's latest expansion, but Bootlegger's Stash might be the absolute best card of all. It is expensive (6 mana - 1 green), but what it does cannot be underestimated. As long as this card is in play, all lands that the player controls can be tapped to create a Treasure Token.

This will fix mana problems for any multi-colored deck, and for turns when a player has nothing to do, they can tap their lands on an opponent's turn and create a ton of Treasure Tokens. Unspent mana suddenly has an incredible amount of value to create awesome plays several turns down the line. Do not sleep on Bootlegger's Stash.

Magic: The Gathering's latest expansion has so many incredible cards, and this is just a selection of them. Green, in particular, has stood out with some entertaining cards, and it's really hard to go wrong with any of them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu