5 best heroes for Overwatch 2 Catch-A-Mari game mode

Blizzard Entertainment continues to pump new content into its latest multiplayer FPS, Overwatch 2, in order to keep the 5v5 hero-shooter experience fresh for players. This time around, the development team revived the cute Pachi-Marchi event from the 2016 original.

The event introduces a brand-new game mode called Catch-A-Mari, which pits players against each other in heated 3v3 skirmishes. However, simply securing a kill does not count toward the scoreboard. Players can only score after collecting Pachimari toys that spawn when their opponents are killed.

Those interested in the Pachi-Marchi event game mode can check it out by heading to the Arcade section of the title.

Given the number of heroes to pick from, it can be confusing to decide which character to pick for Catch-A-Mari. Listed below are five heroes players can use that are great for this game mode.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Symmetra and 3 other great heroes that are ideal picks for Overwatch 2's Catch-A-Mari game mode

1) Lucio

Lucio is one of the most popular Support units in Overwatch 2. The Brazilian music maniac can switch between speed boost and healing at the drop of the beat.

Lucio's passive healing comes in handy in Catch-A-Mari. However, it is his speed boost that is key. Since this game mode is a race to collect Pachimari from fallen opponents, this quality is invaluable.

2) Zenyatta

The beloved Zenyatta from Nepal's Shambali Monastery is the most powerful support as far as pure damage is concerned. While he may be slow and somewhat fragile, his high damage output makes up for it.

The deadliest trick up his sleeve, though, is the Orb of Discord. Using it on an enemy attaches a purple orb to them, causing them to take increased damage. This goes a long way in taking out enemies quickly.

3) Symmetra

Coming to the DPS category of Overwatch 2, Symmetra is a hero worth checking out. Her primary fire is a laser beam that grows stronger over time when firing at a target. This is great against shield-wielding tanks since she gains ammo from firing at shields.

Given the tight-knit spaces of many arcade maps, her turrets are ideal ambush material. They can damage enemies who rush at players from unsuspecting corners. Additionally, given the random spawn points, she can use her Teleporter to get to safety or an ideal vantage point.

4) Torbjorn

The talented engineer from Sweden may be small, but he's a mighty Overwatch 2 DPS. Similar to Symmetra, Torbjorn's specialty is a machine turret. It can target and fire at enemies within range. However, players must micro-manage its health as it can be destroyed. Not much else needs to be said when players have an extra helping hand that has got their backs.

Torbjorn's Ultimate attack can also demolish opposing teams if they are caught off guard as it chews through health quickly.

5) Roadhog

What better choice for Catch-A-Mari than the hero of Overwatch 2's Pachi-Marchi event himself? From Junkertown, Australia, Roadhog is a powerful beast, even during standard 5v5 battles. Armed with a deadly shotgun, he can pull in enemies with a Chain Hook.

Unlike other Tanks, though, Roadhog has excellent survivability, thanks to his Take A Breather ability. It simultaneously grants him damage reduction and a good chunk of health.

Overwatch 2 was developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. It was released on October 4, 2022.

The game is available as a free-to-play experience across the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

