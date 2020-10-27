Until Dawn by SuperMassive Games was one of the most entertaining horror games that fans were pleasantly surprised by. It was a cinematic gaming experience akin to the style of games made popular by game creators David Cage and Quantic Dream.

Gameplay revolves around making tough choices so as to decide the outcome of the story and quick-time events that dictate the fate of the characters. The game might not be the most gameplay-heavy horror title to have come out in the last few years but some fans truly seem to enjoy the cinematic experience of games like Until Dawn.

While this style of games will always draw the ire of game purists, it is still a genre that can offer a lot of entertainment for gamers and movie enthusiasts alike. Here are a few games in the same vein as Until Dawn that work great as party games during Halloween.

5 best horror games like Until Dawn

1)The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of standalone stories that offer the same interactive, cinematic horror experience, much like Until Dawn. In Man of Medan, the player is tasked with helping the Curator complete a certain unfinished story. The game's choices and actions will affect how the story eventually plays out and will decide the outcome.

What follows is captivating and decidedly spooky (as the genre should be), and gamers and film buffs alike are sure to enjoy the ride. The game is best enjoyed when playing with friends as they can collectively vote on particular choices and decisions one needs to make throughout the game.

2) Hidden Agenda

Advertisement

Hidden Agenda is essentially a love letter to films like Se7en and follows a similar plot of a detective hot on the heels of a dastardly serial killer. The game puts players in control of homicide detective Becky Marney and district attorney Felicity Graves, both of whom are involved in the case of a serial killer known as The Trapper.

Through quick-time events, players are forced to act, and the outcome will determine the character's fate and how the story unfolds later. In competitive mode, the players are given secret objectives or "Hidden Agendas" that they must complete while being in conflict with other players who have objectives of their own.

This creates a level of conflict and tension in the genre rarely seen in other games.

3) The Inpatient

Advertisement

The perfect companion piece to Until Dawn, The Inpatient is a prequel to Until Dawn and is set 60 years before the events of that game. The game, unlike Until Dawn, is from a first-person perspective and is perfect for PS VR.

The game retains much of the spooky charm of the original and ramps up the spookiness by the use of VR technology. Horror games and VR are just about the most perfect fit, and games like the Inpateient are great examples of the union of the two.

4) Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain isn't a horror game per se but it can feel creepy and dangerous at times. The game follows the story of three protagonists as they all hunt down the serial killer dubbed "The Origami Killer" for personal reasons of their own.

What follows is an extremely clever tale that humanizes the protagonists and gives players a tonne of reasons to care about each of them. The game is truly horrifying in parts as they learn the true viciousness and horrifying nature of the Origami Killer's crimes.

Advertisement

The game's tense quick-time events add to the tension, and Quantic Dream truly marked their arrival to the big stage with Heavy Rain.

5) Beyond: Two Souls

Much like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls isn't conventionally scary but it has enough elements of horror to call it a somewhat scary game.

The game's intuitive controls essentially lets players carry out a "Carrie"-like revenge sequence on their high-school bullies in a way that feels truly satisfying.

It is this flipping of the tables that truly makes Beyond: Two Souls stand out and one of the best games developed by Quantic Dream. It might not be the horror gore-fest players expect from games like Until Dawn but it is certainly a game that horror fans shouldn't miss out on.