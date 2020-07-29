Horses in Red Dead Online are much like cars in GTA Online. They are fancy, good-looking, useful for navigation as well as missions and are known for their speed.

If you are tired of navigating the open world of Red Dead Online by foot, you can always pick a horse. It will not only be your constant companion but it will also take you to your desired location in a matter of minutes.

In this article, we have shortlisted five of the best horses that you can ride in Red Dead Online.

5 of the best horses you can ride in Red Dead Online

These are the best horses in Red Dead Online when it comes to handling and speed:

White Arabian

White Arabian (Image Courtesy: Gamepur)

The White Arabian is the most expensive horse in Red Dead Online. This horse is known for its phenomenal speed, health and stamina. You don’t need to be an excellent horseman to manoeuvre this beauty. Whether you are fleeing from enemies or need to reach your destination in a stringent time limit, you can pick this horse for the best performance. It is worth $1200 and can be unlocked at Rank 66.

Missouri Fox Trotter

Amber Champagne Missouri Fox Trotter (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

There are two types of Missouri Fox Trotters that you can pick from. One is the Amber Champagne and the other is the Silver Dapple Pinto. Both cost the same and are worth $950 each, which is sure to burn a hole in your pocket.

Both horses are great when it comes to speed and stamina and can get unlocked at Rank 58.

Dappled Buckskin Norfolk Roadster

Dappled Buckskin Norfolk Roadster (Image Courtesy: Reddit)

The Dappled Buckskin Norfolk Roadster has the ability to travel long distances while maintaining good speed. It can also be a very good carriage horse. You would not have any trouble handling this horse as it has an excellent temperament. This horse is worth $950 and you can unlock it once you reach Role Rank 20.

Steel Grey Breton

Steal Grey Breton (Image Courtesy: Reddit)

The Steel Grey Breton is also worth $950 and can be unlocked after reaching Role Rank 20. You can pick this horse when you need to involve yourself in combat as it is brave and agile. This horse is also a great pick for races.

Strawberry Roan Ardennes

Strawberry Roan Ardennes (Image Courtesy: Reddit)

The Strawberry Roan Ardennes is one of the bravest horses in Red Dead Online and you can use it to for serious missions. When you need to flee or destroy your enemies, you can count on this horse as it will not succumb to fear. Well-built and sturdy, this is one tough warhorse who will not let you down. You can get this horse for $450 when you reach Rank 36.