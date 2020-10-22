From movies to games, the inspiration taken from the Indian army is reflected on various platforms of entertainment. Android games based on the Indian army are liked by mobile gamers for the action and thrill that it understandably provides.

There are quite a few games which are based on the exploits of the Indian army. If you want to get a feel of what its like to be an Indian army commander, check out the list of games given below.

5 best Indian army games for Android devices

These are five of the best Indian army games which are meant for Android devices:

1. Indian Air Force: A Cut Above [DISHA – IAF HQ]

You needn't think twice before downloading this game, as it has a rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store. This title is the official gaming application of the Indian Air Force (IAF), and it will allow you to have the exhilarating experience of being an IAF pilot.

Through the tutorial missions in this game, you will be taught how to handle a high-performance aircraft. One of the best aspects about this game is that there are many offline single player missions for you to complete.

2. Surgical Strike: Border Escape Indian Army Game

Surgical Strike: Border Escape is a first-person endless shooter game. As the name suggests, you will have to lead your army to perform a surgical strike and take the enemies by surprise.

You will be assigned the role of Indian Army Commander, and apart from the surgical strike, you will also have to make sure that you and your soldiers cross the borders safely. This title will provide you with the weapons that you would require to wipe out your enemies.

3. Indian Army Commando Games 2020 – New Games 2020

You will have to perform the role of a real commando in this title. This game boasts easy controls with a simple gameplay, which can be enjoyed online as well as offline.

There are many challenging FPS shooter levels that you need to cross to progress in the game. This title also provides a good arsenal of weapons, which will definitely help you kill your enemies with ease.

4. Indian Army Missile Truck

If you love truck simulator games, then this title is for you. You will be required to drive a war truck in this game, and attack your enemies with missiles whenever needed.

You will have to ride up to enemy base camps and shoot your enemies with sniper rifles and missiles. The game is appreciated for having a realistic backdrop with an appealing military camp environment.

5. Indian Army Training Game – Fight for Nation

There are many tasks like bottle-shooting, sniper-shooting, and more, which will help you to get better at this Indian army shooting game. The game also offers various missions that you will have to complete. This game has rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store.

